Warpcom Serves as the First Major European Partnership for Next-Generation Data and Secure Communications Innovator

Quantum Xchange, delivering the future of encryption with a groundbreaking crypto-diverse management platform, today announced its entry into the European market signing a strategic partnership with Iberian ITC services firm Warpcom, acquired by multinational cloud-services company, Evolutio in November 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Warpcom will offer Phio Trusted Xchange (TX) by Quantum Xchange as part of its robust portfolio of cybersecurity technologies and managed services. Phio TX is a unique key delivery system that works with an organization's existing cryptographic infrastructure to make it immediately quantum-safe. Warpcom customers, partners, and prospects will benefit from the future-forward, change-management platform that enables organizations to execute an enterprise crypto policy that evolves in lock step with the shifting threat landscape, advances in computing, and everyday cybersecurity risks.

"We are pleased to have Warpcom as an anchor partner in the European market," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "Their proven track record, knowledge of the Spanish and Portuguese speaking markets, and skilled team of technology professionals is unmatched. Together, we will usher in the future of encryption and secure communications, bringing crypto-diversification and quantum-safety to Warpcom's cybersecurity, network infrastructure, data center interconnects, and multi-cloud service offerings and client deployments."

As global organizations begin to prepare for the largest cryptographic transition in the history of computing replacing legacy encryption with quantum-resistant algorithms they are seeking solutions that are easy to deploy, easy to maintain, and work with their existing network infrastructure. Phio TX works in tandem with conventional encryption systems and any TCP/IP connection (wireless, copper, satellite, fiber) to send a second symmetric key, out-of-band, down a separate quantum-protected tunnel and mesh network to multiple transmission points with no bump in the wire, no new hardware on the critical path.

"The resiliency, redundancy, and hybrid nature of the Phio TX system will allow our customers to modernize their crypto infrastructure to better combat today's cryptographic risks and bring quantum safety to the network's edge," said Pedro Morão, CEO of Warpcom. "This is especially important for securing digital transformation efforts and avoiding the high-cost of system obsolescence."

Featuring a diversified portfolio of current and post-quantum encryption technologies, the Phio TX platform supports all Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms being evaluated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is FIPS 140-2 validated and 140-3 pending, and meets the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) protocol for Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

"5G will be the infrastructure in place when the era of quantum computing has fully arrived, adding new complexities and security concerns for leading telecommunications and network infrastructure providers," said Bruno Banha, Solutions Design Warpdev Director of Warpcom. "They must begin now to build a new security defense layer into their environments to protect against harvesting attacks and be quantum-secured later. We certainly have the knowledge to help."

To arrange a demo of the Phio TX cloud implementation, contact Warpcom specialists through cybersecurity@warpcom.com.

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for protecting data today and in the quantum future. Its award-winning, crypto-diverse management platform, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), removes the single points of failure common with modern-day encryption practices and leverages the essential characteristics of next-generation cryptographic security: out-of-band key delivery; quantum entropy; software stack redundancy; key mixing; and a diversified collection of current and post-quantum algorithms. Customers can easily practice crypto agility with no bumps in the wire, no latency, no new hardware on the critical path. To learn more about future-proofing your data from whatever threat awaits, watch the explainer video here and visit QuantumXC.com for the latest company news and events.

About Warpcom

Belonging to Evolutio, Warpcom is the leading technology integrator in the areas of Networking Infrastructure, Collaboration Customer Experience, Data Center Multi Cloud and Cybersecurity. With more than 20 years of experience and offices in Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Funchal and Madrid, it has a team of more than 130 highly skilled professionals and a wide network of well-known software and hardware partners. Warpcom also provides specialized Managed Services (NOC and SOC), Consulting Services, Support Services and Professional Services. More information at https://warpcom.com/

