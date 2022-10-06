Creaton and Autarq have developed a modular solar tile for complex rooftops. The product is reportedly compatible with all common PV inverters.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Creaton and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) specialist Autarq have designed a new kind of solar tile. The new "Creaton PV-Autarq" product is based on Creaton's Domino black tile, which is a smooth, flat brick that acts as a carrier for small monocrystalline PV elements supplied by Autarq. The tile features a 3.2 mm, hardened single pane of safety glass on the front side. The panel has an operating temperature ...

