Longmont, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Star Buds, known for their signature Cannabis Cup-winning sativa, is excited to announce the details for the upcoming Longmont Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 8th. The dispensary customer appreciation event will be open to the public and run from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm.

"Star Buds is incredibly grateful for the support we've received from the Northern Colorado community and the Fall Festival is our way of showing that appreciation. We're excited to feature exclusive deals, food trucks, raffles, and a lot more on Saturday. Wana, Harmony, Cheeba Chews, and The Clear will also have vendor pop-ups on-site to provide information to those interested. Come by and say 'Hello!'" said Brittanny Swalewski, Marketing Coordinator for Schwazze, the parent operator for Star Buds.

In addition to food trucks, vendor pop-ups, raffles, a social media scavenger hunt, and discounts, Fall Festival attendees will enjoy complimentary lunch with every dispensary purchase (details below) as well as double points for all Gratify Rewards Members.

The Longmont Customer Appreciation Fall Festival event details are as follows:

When: Saturday, October 8th

Cost: No Charge

Time: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Location: 7521 Ute Hwy #66, Longmont, CO 80503

A complimentary entrée from The Bamboo Skewer in Longmont will be available to those with a Star Buds receipt from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and Hippops Gelato Bar will be giving complimentary bars to those with a Star Buds receipt from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

About Star Buds

Star Buds Marijuana Dispensary in Longmont is home to top-tier strains, including their signature Cannabis Cup-winning sativa, as well as a wide selection of popular concentrates, edibles, tinctures, and more. With a mission to provide a dispensary experience focused on the customer and their needs, their staff is always on-hand to guide visitors and answer questions. Star Buds also gives back to the community through its Cancer Relief Program, discounts for veterans, and other unique local opportunities that make a positive impact.

