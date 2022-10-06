Vaso Corporation Announces Up-listing to OTCQB Market

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Vaso Corporation ("Vaso") (OTCMKTS:VASO) today announced that its application to up-list from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB market has been approved by OTC Markets Group. The effective date of the listing on OTCQB is expected to be on October 10, 2022.

Compared to the OTC Pink Sheets, listing on the OTCQB market significantly increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements. The OTCQB market is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC, and as such, a larger number of broker dealers are able to trade stocks on the OTCQB market. Therefore, the Company believes that the move to the OTCQB market will provide enhanced investor benefits including greater access to the most current information possible as well as analyst coverage and news services, while reducing the trading limits and restrictions the Company may face on the Pink market.

"Up-listing to the OTCQB market should allow us to achieve greater market visibility along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to showcasing our Company to a larger audience of domestic and international investors," commented Jun Ma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaso. "Besides continued improvements in operating and financial results the Company has accomplished in the last several years, this is the first of several advancements the Company has planned for the capital market. We hope it will provide greater recognition of shareholder value."

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation is a diversified medical technology company with several distinctive but related specialties: managed IT systems and services, including healthcare software solutions and network connectivity services; professional sales services for diagnostic imaging products; and design, manufacture and sale of proprietary medical devices.

The Company operates through three wholly owned subsidiaries:

VasoTechnology, Inc. provides network and IT services through two business units: VasoHealthcare IT Corp., a national value added reseller of Radiology Information System ("RIS"), Picture Archiving and Communication System ("PACS"), and other software solutions from various vendors as well as related services, including implementation, management and support; and NetWolves Network Services LLC, a managed network services provider with an extensive, proprietary service platform to a broad base of customers.

Vaso Diagnostics, Inc. d.b.a. VasoHealthcare, provides professional sales services and is the operating subsidiary for the exclusive sales representation of GE Healthcare diagnostic imaging products in certain market segments in the USA.

VasoMedical, Inc. manages and coordinates the design, manufacture and sales of proprietary medical equipment and software, as well as operates the Company's overseas assets including China-based subsidiaries.

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "hope", "may", "optimistic", "plans", "potential", "promising" and "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions, including the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; unexpected manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

