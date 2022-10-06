VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Hosts VR Racing Competition at SEMA Featuring its Vehicles in Premiere Celebrity Row Booth

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC Pink:VAPR) announces that it will be hosting a state of the art Virtual Reality racing experience featuring E-Cites vehicles in a special exhibit in its booth at the SEMA show Nov. 1 - 4, 2022.

The VR racing competition is being developed by ReelTime VR (OTC:RLTR) a leader and pioneer in the Virtual reality technology and content creation industry. The experience will place attendees in E-Cites vehicles where they can drive them and race against each other for prizes and bragging rights. Daily highlights will be featured and shared with the public. Awards will be given daily to the fastest lap times along with a SEMA Show overall champion.

The booth (number 10225) is located on the main level in the North Hall in the media hub of the show known as "Celebrity Row" amongst the most popular and most covered exhibits highlighting the SEMA show including the "Chip Foose Experience" and the "SEMA Battle of the Builders" competition attracting the most well-known "Car Guys" in the world. https://sema22.mapyourshow.com/8_0/floorplan/?hallID=A

The special interactive exhibit will be in E-Cites booth on the main floor as an attraction providing attendees and media in depth details, ordering options, and experience with E-Cites vehicles. E-Cite also plans on making significant announcements and updates so that anyone who is not allowed to or otherwise unable to attend will have access to the same information as those that attend.

COO Gene Langmesser stated: "The VR experience showcasing ReelTime VRs technology will provide an entertaining destination while showcasing our vehicles allowing our industry colleges to experience them while having a lot of fun. I have no doubt that this will be among the top highlights of the show."

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) of the automobile aftermarket was formed in 1963 and now consists of 6,384 companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), media, car dealers, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers, and restoration specialists.

SEMA also provides services for employees of its member companies that include education and professional development, market research, legislative and regulatory advocacy, industry publications, international business development and business-to-business events.

The largest of the SEMA events held annually during the first week of November is the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week. This auto show is not open to the public. Registration as media, manufacturer, buyer, or exhibitor is required.

Due to reduced development times afforded under E-Cites special exemptions from the NHTSA E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a revolutionary modular chassis that uses electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

