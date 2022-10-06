DonorDrive, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and creator of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising platform, and Dixper, a monetization and interaction platform for content creators and their fans, today announced the availability of an integration between the two platforms to drive higher engagement and charitable donations for content creators fundraising for nonprofits through livestreaming.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005186/en/

Enterprise nonprofits choose DonorDrive as their main platform to run livestream fundraising programs as they look for ways to expand audiences and diversify fundraising efforts. "Nonprofits are experiencing unprecedented challenges-lost revenue and staff cuts during the pandemic, the threat of major economic downturn, and an estimated $30 trillion wealth transfer from major donors to younger generations over the next two decades," said Kasey Cuppoletti, Chief Product Officer of DonorDrive. "Supporter expectations have followed general consumer trends for an upgraded experience. Nonprofits must focus on building fundraising programs that withstand these issues and grow beyond what they're doing today."

DonorDrive and Dixper now exclusively enable donors to leverage Interactive Incentives, an extension of DonorDrive's Donor Incentive feature set, giving nonprofit supporters more creativity and opportunity to engage potential donors. Gamification has proven to have a positive fundraising impact for nonprofit supporters, especially when supporters offer Donor Incentives to create giving levels that correspond with a reward. Content creators can offer special effects to donors, such as covering the livestream with candy or darkness, applying different voice effects to the content creator, and affecting keyboard and mouse use.

Livestreaming across sites like Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube has increased significantly, with accelerated growth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. And livestream fundraising has increased 133% on DonorDrive in the past two years. As nonprofits look to expand their audiences, and turn to virtual and hybrid fundraising experiences, DonorDrive's highly integrated livestream fundraising tools-including native Twitch integration-have made a significant impact on the potential amount supporters raise. On average, fundraisers who stream on DonorDrive raise more than double those that don't.

As livestreaming grows, content creators are looking for ways to stand out and build their follower communities. Dixper has seen a 61% year-over-year increase in interactions from their platform that turns livestream viewers into key participants in the content creation process, creating fun and unique moments while supporting the creator economically. Viewers can pay to affect the creator's livestream while they are gaming, chatting, or streaming any other type of content.

"With the rise of popular livestreaming categories such as Just Chatting, Music, and Creative makers, we were looking for a partner who could bring big picture thinking and inclusive tools without limiting what content creators decide to stream. We are thrilled to partner with Dixper on this new integration and look forward to increased impact for our nonprofit clients and their supporters," Cuppoletti said.

"Empowering content creators to help those in need has always been a key company driver. We couldn't be prouder of making this a reality in a very direct way, through this new integration with DonorDrive. The DonorDrive team has a true passion for this industry, with the same vision and care for users as we have. That, paired with an amazing experience for nonprofits, is what made us select DonorDrive to introduce Dixper to the nonprofit community, while offering a key requested feature for our current user base," said Alejandro Leal Lainez, CEO of Dixper.

For more information, visit https://www.donordrive.com/charity-streaming/incentives-support/

About DonorDrive:

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart solution, is an advanced digital fundraising platform for nonprofits that turns everyday people into powerful fundraisers. Drive more revenue for your cause with an immersive, connected, and well-designed fundraising experience. For more than 20 years, DonorDrive has helped hundreds of nonprofits like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Covenant House, Doctors Without Borders, Muscular Dystrophy Association, World Vision and hundreds more to raise billions of dollars. To learn more about DonorDrive, visit www.donordrive.com.

About Dixper:

Dixper is a monetization and interaction platform for content creators and their fans. We empower content creators offering the best tools with cutting edge technology to take their interactions with fans to the next level. We make the viewer a key participant in the content creation process, changing what's happening in real time, creating fun and unique moments while supporting the creator economically. Visit dixper.gg.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves more than 89,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,200 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements about EngageSmart's business in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "future," "could," "should," "plan," "aim," and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and use of the InvoiceCloud platform and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others. Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect EngageSmart's operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on EngageSmart's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to EngageSmart. EngageSmart disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart's products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart's social media accounts: twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and linkedin.com/company/Engagesmart

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005186/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nicole Bestard

Quarter Horse PR

donordrive@qh-pr.com

Investor Relations:

Josh Schmidt

EngageSmart, Inc.

IR@engagesmart.com