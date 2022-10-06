380 sites deployed in France, with 300 deployed in 9 months

Flexible SD-WAN provides improved resilience and enhanced security

Each store has local internet breakout for better user experience

Norauto, a leading automotive service company in France that provides multi-brand maintenance, equipment and repairs, has joined forces with Orange Business Services to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005531/en/

The modernization of its network will allow Norauto to offer new customer experiences in its auto centers. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

The modernization of its network will allow Norauto to offer new customer experiences in its auto centers. Innovations include IP telephony, check-out through a cloud-based SaaS solution, immersive screens in waiting areas that allow customers to see maintenance on their vehicles in real time with status updates and electronic price tags, as well as new applications being redesigned with the latest technologies.

A major transformation with applications moved to the cloud

By leveraging Orange Business Services' Flexible SD-WAN, Norauto can provide individual stores with direct access to cloud-hosted applications. In addition, with cyber risks on the rise, it was key for Norauto to reinforce security at all of its outlets. To meet these challenges, Flexible SD-WAN is based on the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution and the expertise from Orange Cyberdefense, European leader in cybersecurity services.

Beyond the SD-WAN technology, the project was co-constructed with Norauto in two stages. Orange Business Services teams first set up hybrid MPLS and broadband internet links before starting the second phase, which is the full migration to broadband internet access links, currently in progress.

With the Flexible SD-WAN operating portal, Norauto's technical teams have visibility on the network and can manage new features themselves, such as the activation of new filtering rules. With enriched and high-performing connectivity, the teams are more agile and responsive. This enables Norauto to improve both the employee and customer experiences.

As part of this transformation project, Norauto benefits from a single point of contact and end-to-end support for its business requirements, from design and deployment to change management. To carry out this transformation, Orange Business Services and Norauto teams worked closely with a co-construction approach at every step of the project to ensure the business challenges were well analyzed with an appropriate response.

"We chose Orange Business Services because of their ability to support us and offer us the best technical solutions for our needs and the specifics of our core business. All this was done in a cost-value-requirement-lead time equation under control. The Orange team was committed to working in close collaboration with Norauto's team, which was key to the success of the deployment. Norauto is one of the Mobivia group brands to integrate SD-WAN technology and it is positioned as a reference brand for this type of deployment," said Laurent Moreau, CIO leader, Norauto France.

"We are delighted to support an innovative company like Norauto and help solve its business requirements. This major project demonstrates our ability to innovate and adapt to the specific needs of each business. Our know-how and understanding of the challenges the IT team faces, has allowed us to build a new robust infrastructure in close collaboration with Norauto. All of this creates a positive impact for their business," says Nadine Foulon-Belkacémi, Executive Vice President, French Major Clients, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 282 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005531/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Elizabeth Mayeri; elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com; +1 212 251 2086