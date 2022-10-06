Cannabis Drugs Market Size to Surpass US$ 2013.42 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Cannabis Drugs Market by Brand (Epidiolex, Marinol, Syndros, and Cesamet), by Application (Epilepsy, Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, Fibromyalgia, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by growth plus reports, the cannabis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59% from 2021 to reach US$ 2013.42 billion by 2030. Owing to regulatory relaxation and increased medical applications.





Growth Drivers

The increased cannabis approvals by regulatory bodies for medicinal use, rising availability of cannabis drugs in online pharmacy, and more and more physicians prescribing cannabis for medical and recreational purposes is driving the global cannabis drugs market.

The global cannabis drugs market has been analyzed from three different perspectives - brand, application, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Brand'

The global cannabis drugs market has been divided into four approved brands namely:

Epidiolex

Marinol

Syndros

Cesamet

The largest revenue share was accounted for by the Epidiolex brand segment, which dominated the market for cannabis medications and is predicted to increase at the fastest rate over the forecasted period. Due to its great demand in both Europe and the United States, Epidiolex has a large sales volume. The pricing and reimbursement policies of Finland, Germany, and Israel are also helping to expand the market. With epidiolex, seizures brought on by Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome can be controlled. The rising number of Epidiolex approvals is what is causing the category to grow.. Although Marinol had been approved by U.S. FDA years back, a prescription is always required to purchase this drug.

Excerpts from 'By Application'

Based on application, the global cannabis drugs market has been divided into:

Epilepsy

Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting

Fibromyalgia

Multiple Sclerosis

Due to the widespread use of the recently licensed epidiolex, which is used to treat epileptic syndromes including Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, the epilepsy segment leads the market for cannabis-based medications. Application in other disease areas is still being tested, and it has not yet received complete authorization for use. Although the medication nabinol, sold under the brand names marinol and syndros, is used to treat chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global cannabis drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the U.S Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of brands like epidiolex, Marinol for medicinal usage in the treatment of epileptic syndrome, and other conditions like chronic pain management, Alzheimer's, etc, there is an increased demand in the region. Epidiolex is witnessing high sales in the U.S. but Canada still hasn't included this drug in its national drug list. Therefore, North America ranks second in the global cannabis drug market. Europe is dominating the market whereas regions like Asia Pacific only few countries like South Korea,Australia and Japan these drugs are approved for medicinal as well as recreational purposes. The Middle East is predicted to expand because of reasons like growing cannabis legalization, greater public awareness of its health advantages, and approval for its use in medicine.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global cannabis drugs market:

GW Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Solvay S.A

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Therapix Biosciences

Canbex Therapeutics

Among others

Table of Content

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Year - 2021 Forecasted Years - 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CANNABIS DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY BRAND Epidiolex Marinol Syndros Cesamet GLOBAL CANNABIS DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Epilepsy Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting Fibromyalgia Multiple Sclerosis Others

