Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Brings the Ethereum Blockchain to Light

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analytics and predictive visualization technologies, today announced that it has developed its first mapping of crypto and blockchain transactions, delivering context, analysis and visualization to a sector in great needs of such capabilities.

"Visium Analytics has created a graph of crypto transactions on the Ethereum blockchain using our TruContext platform. In our initial use case, we have automated the process of pulling data directly from Etherscan, then analyzing and graphing transaction relationships spanning over a decade - presenting intuitive and digestible results that would otherwise be untenable to analyze on individual levels. Therefore, whether end-users of TruContext are investigators or individual consumers, all can now easily understand and see what is going on with their personal crypto wallets or broader blockchain activities. This opens vast governmental, business, and consumer markets for Visium to support.

TruContext is Visium's platform and application using hyper-context-based mappings that deliver intuitive understanding of data relationships, predictive outcomes, root cause determination, and remediation decisions related to data driven events."

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719295/Visium-Brings-the-Ethereum-Blockchain-to-Light