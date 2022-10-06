Germany's Fraunhofer ISE is applying its FlexTrail-printing technology to the direct metallization of silicon heterojunction solar cells. It said the technique reduces the use of silver, while maintaining high efficiency levels.Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) have developed a technique known as "FlexTrail printing" - a metallization method to print silver-nanoparticle-based front electrodes on busbarless silicon heterojunction (SHJ) solar cells. "Currently, we are working on a FlexTrail parallel print head allowing for fast, reliable, and precise ...

