Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
PR Newswire
06.10.2022 | 15:40
Helium Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 6

Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2022 will be held at 11 am (UK) on Monday 31 October 2022, at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF.

The Notice of AGM will be made available on the Company's website (www.heliumvs.com), with hard copies being sent to shareholders as applicable in accordance with communications preferences.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plc
Neil Ritson +44 (0) 20 3475 6834

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 72130 880
Ludovico Lazzaretti

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com

