Helium Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 6
Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2022 will be held at 11 am (UK) on Monday 31 October 2022, at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF.
The Notice of AGM will be made available on the Company's website (www.heliumvs.com), with hard copies being sent to shareholders as applicable in accordance with communications preferences.
