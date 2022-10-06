IndoorAtlas' Indoor Positioning SDK has been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center, enabling accurate and cost-effective Zebra mobile device indoor positioning for location-aware applications.

IndoorAtlas today announced it has successfully completed Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program for its Indoor Positioning Software Development Kit (SDK). This designation indicates to customers and partners that IndoorAtlas' Positioning SDK was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra TC21 and TC26 touch computers, TC52ax and TC57x mobile computers, TC72 and TC77 WWAN touch computers, EC50 and EC55 enterprise mobile computers, PS20 personal shopping solution, and MB2000 Indoor Beacon.

IndoorAtlas SDK is compatible with Zebra's PS20 shopping solution. IndoorAtlas enables a location-aware in-store service to your customers while adding increased productivity for your staff. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. IndoorAtlas is a part of the award-winning Zebra PartnerConnect program.

IndoorAtlas' Indoor Positioning SDK runs on designated Zebra mobile devices as a standalone component; the SDK doesn't require network connectivity to maintain quality of service. IndoorAtlas' sensor fusion technology integrates with the latest technologies such as 802.11mc (RTT) which is supported by many Zebra mobile devices and Aruba access points.

Key benefits of the IndoorAtlas' Positioning SDK include the delivery of accurate, cost-efficient indoor positioning for Zebra mobile devices across different network infrastructures, including WiFi access points and dedicated Bluetooth Low Technology (BLE) devices. This enables warehouse operators and retailers to deploy a cost-effective scalable platform into virtually any building.

Zebra and ISV warehouse, retail, and healthcare customers can monitor the location of Zebra mobile devices in logistics and other facilities for loss prevention, saving front-line workers' time as they look for misplaced devices as well as find a retail product in a store or a machine in a manufacturing facility.

The SDK's georeferenced augmented reality (AR) enables users to navigate to a destination with arrows embedded to the environment in the mobile device's camera view. It also allows embedding images, such as in retail ads, into specific points in the physical environment to be presented when the user views the surroundings through the mobile device's camera. Its location data application programming interface (API) empowers analytics applications. For example, heatmaps of mobile device locations in warehouses may help to detect locations where order picking takes longer than in other areas.

"Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we have tested the interoperability of IndoorAtlas' Positioning SDK with selected Zebra products," said Mikko Perttunen, CTO, IndoorAtlas. "Our technology offers additional benefits for healthcare, retail, and warehouse customers who use Zebra mobile devices indoors. The IndoorAtlas SDK is also available for other Zebra ISVs to integrate into their applications."

Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile devices, scanners, printers, RFID solutions, and software products to meet user application-specific needs.

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), independent hardware vendors (IHVs), systems integrators (SIs), technology alliance and industrial automation partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

About IndoorAtlas:

Founded in 2012, IndoorAtlas is a global Platform-as-a-Service leader in indoor positioning. Its patented geomagnetic-hybrid technology utilizes the built-in sensors in smartphones to pinpoint a location indoors. It provides thousands of developers with a scalable platform to build location-based services without the need to purchase, install and maintain large amounts of costly infrastructures. Customers can utilise the provided geoinformation to build indoor location-based services and applications. For more information, please visit www.indooratlas.com

