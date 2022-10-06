Maxeon has closed its last PV module factory in Europe, as it cannot remain competitive due to its small size and high raw material costs.From pv magazine France Maxeon Solar Technologies has halted production at its solar module production facility in Porcelette, France. The Porcelette plant, which Maxeon has owned since 2012, was recently upgraded to produce the company's Air rooftop modules. The light panels can be glued to commercial and industrial rooftops. The company has also received about €5 million ($4.9 million) of funding from the European Union and €400,000 of additional funding ...

