Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced chemical technologies, announced today that K. Barry Sharpless, a member of Telescope's Scientific Advisory Board, and W.M. Keck Professor of Chemistry at Scripps Research, was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Prof. Sharpless shares the award with Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford and Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark for the development of "click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

Prof. Sharpless becomes only the fifth person in history to win a Nobel twice. He was first awarded the prize in 2001 for related research that has enabled the development of chemical reactions benefitting everything from heart medications to agriculture.

Prof. Sharpless is a key member of Telescope's advisory team, providing crucial insights to advance the Company's chemical synthesis and manufacturing technologies. "A massive congratulations to Barry," said Professor Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. "His work has had a tremendous impact on the scientific and global community, and on Telescope's approach to chemistry. We are honored to have him on our team."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

