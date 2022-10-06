Telecom Cloud Market to Hit $103.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telecom cloud market size is expected to reach USD 103.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2030. A telecom cloud is a next-generation network architecture that integrates cloud-native technologies, network function virtualization, and software-defined networking into a distributed computing network. Orchestration and automation are essential since the computing and network resources are scattered across clouds and locations.







Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Telecom cloud computing is a software-defined structure that allows telecom businesses to process and store data remotely in their data lakes or data processing centers.

In May 2022 , Nokia also announced the launch of the cloud-native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Voice Core product, which will help CSPs (Communication Service Providers) to increase operational agility, simplify their network operations, and decrease the cost of managing their network.

, Nokia also announced the launch of the cloud-native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Voice Core product, which will help CSPs (Communication Service Providers) to increase operational agility, simplify their network operations, and decrease the cost of managing their network. Based on the component, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.2% in 2021 as it offers unified communication and collaboration, content delivery networks, and other solutions.

The rising internet and mobile device penetration are driving the adoption of solutions. Additionally, exponentially expanding media content and demand for rich video content among increasing internet users and the digitalization trend among enterprises across end-user sectors drive the demand for telecom cloud solutions.

The deployment type segment comprises private, public, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 56.4% over the forecast period, owing to several benefits offered by this segment such as improved control, better security & data privacy, specialized computational resources such as RAN, VNF, and edge apps and services, along with cost -efficiency.

Based on the service model, the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.7% in 2021 owing to its potential to cut infrastructure expenses, shifting the cost base from capex to opex.

In terms of applications, the network, data storage & computing segment dominated the overall market, gaining a revenue share of 34.4% in 2021. The dominance of this segment is owing to its ability to perform several functions such as web application development, improved scalability, batch processing, and storage, hosting, and handling of peak workloads among others.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 61.6% over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, which help small enterprises streamline their business operations cost-effectively.

Read 120-page full market research report, "Telecom Cloud Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Type, By Service Model, By Application, By Enterprise Size, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Telecom Cloud Market Growth & Trends

Telco Cloud refers to shifting communications service providers (CSPs) from vertically integrating proprietary hardware-based infrastructure networks to cloud-based technologies. It is mainly used in the telecom business to refer to multi-cloud computing. The propelling drivers of the telecom industry are increased customer satisfaction, corporate agility, cost savings, and others. Also, the usage of standard computational hardware and automation reduces CapEx and OpEx resulting in increased adoption of telco cloud in the telecommunication industry.

It also delivers innovative bespoke B2B solutions, such as telcos may bring highly customized corporate products to market rapidly and affordably. Telco cloud makes it simple to collaborate with business service partners by providing access to public cloud services from any device, at any time. Additionally, it protects your consumers and profits from competitors; for instance, the telco cloud enables operators to swiftly alter business models to test new goods, services, and pricing schemes.

It also makes setting up new consumer experiences and communication channels easier. Furthermore, the lower CapEX and OPEX needs of telco cloud, better service resilience, and capacity to respond swiftly to faults and demand changes allow operators to maintain service levels and competitive pricing. These advantages result in lower client attrition.

The top trends in the telecom cloud industry are hybrid cloud hosting, Cloud Native Network Functions (CNNF), and telecom cloud collaboration. A hybrid cloud merges private and public clouds where the software and data are interoperable and portable. It allows telcos to optimize the operations with various patterns to manage workload. It improves resource allocation, optimizes infrastructure spending, provides enhanced organizational agility, and offers the ability to scale using the public cloud and controls available in the private cloud deployment.

Also, in the case of CNNF, Software-defined networking is replaced by NFV (Network Functions Virtualization), which provides more independence from proprietary servers and hardware. It provides a cloud-native architecture that combines VNFs and CNFs while adopting 5G features. This will provide maximum market coverage to telecom businesses looking to expand their services. Moreover, telecom cloud collaboration includes partnerships between hyperscalers and telcos which constitute a major cloud computing trend transforming the business.

Cloud service providers and telecom enterprises join forces to expand edge computing collaboration and 5G. Telecom cloud service providers are increasing their connectivity with the help of technology advancement to gain a competitive edge over their peers and capture a significant market share.

Telecom Cloud Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global telecom cloud market based on component, deployment type, service model, application, enterprise size, and region:

Telecom Cloud Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Solution

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

Telecom Cloud Market - Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Private

Public

Hybrid

Telecom Cloud Market - Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Telecom Cloud Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Network, Data Storage, and Computing

Traffic Management

Cloud Migration

Others

Telecom Cloud Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Telecom Cloud Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

South America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Telecom Cloud Market

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Mavenir

Metaswitch Network

Affirmed Networks

Fortinet

Orange

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

VMWare

Cisco

Nokia

Ericsson

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Market - The global telecom billing and revenue management market size is projected to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Telecom billing and revenue management benefits the service providers in exchanging their invoices, billing data, and sharing revenue information with partners, allowing operators to continue the billing accuracy, enhance customer experience by ensuring the end-to-end management of revenue, and disputes and adjustments.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market size is projected to reach by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Telecom billing and revenue management benefits the service providers in exchanging their invoices, billing data, and sharing revenue information with partners, allowing operators to continue the billing accuracy, enhance customer experience by ensuring the end-to-end management of revenue, and disputes and adjustments. Telecom Power Systems Market - The global telecom power systems market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for high-speed data connectivity and rising penetration of smartphones has escalated the demand for advanced telecom power systems globally.

- The global telecom power systems market size is estimated to reach by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for high-speed data connectivity and rising penetration of smartphones has escalated the demand for advanced telecom power systems globally. Telecom Analytics Market - The global telecom analytics market size is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Telecom analytics offers business intelligence solutions to the evolving telecommunications sector and also aids in identifying the present situation of the company with respect to its market opposition by identifying progressive trends and predicted parameters.

Browse through Grand View Research's Communications Infrastructure Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telecom-cloud-market-to-hit-103-6-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301642865.html