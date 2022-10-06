Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies CEO Grant Smith Wins Canada's 2023 Clean50 Award

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, is pleased to announce that Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, has received Canada's Clean50 Award. "Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and the clean economy in Canada over the past two years," said Gavin Pitchford, Delta Management Group CEO.

"Delta's criteria in determining Honourees are to carefully consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honouree's contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action".

"Grant Smith was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well qualified nominees," added Pitchford.

Mr. Smith was recognized in the Clean50 Clean Technology category for Pond's work in developing and commercializing its patented algae growth technology, which reduces carbon and creates sustainable biproducts. The company has developed and advanced ground-breaking technology that turns 2 tonnes of CO2 to grow 1 tonne of different kinds of valuable algae that in turn can be used in different and helpful ways. In an agreement dated September 7, 2021, Livalta (an AB AGRI Company) and Pond agreed to an exclusive global partnership to grow algae-based animal feed from CO2 emissions. The demonstration system will be used to grow algae strains for animal feed trials and the development of commercial animal feeds which will be sold by AB Agri. The Company is currently focused on completing this demonstration facility as well as progressing through its commercialization roadmap across a myriad of industries.

"I am extremely honoured to have been recognized by the Clean50 program in the category of clean technology, and I sincerely want to thank the entire team at Pond for their dedication in transitioning our Company from a research and development focus to commercialization of our robust technology globally.," said Grant Smith, CEO.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the 25 Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

Media Contact: Gavin Pitchford 416-925-2005 x 2300 / gpitchford@deltamanagement.com

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technologies has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO2 into valuable products. Its Pond Carbon business focuses on absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at info@pondtech.com, or 416-287-3835 ext. 201

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719350/Pond-Technologies-CEO-Grant-Smith-Wins-Canadas-2023-Clean50-Award