The "Wimbledon (The Championships), 2022 Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent Wimbledon 2022, including a look at the competitions Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money and Attendance and Ticketing.

Tickets prices for the two-week long Championships started at around $9 and reached upwards of $288 for a single ticket. Debenture tickets for this year's competition ranged from $619 to $5495.

The BBC's coverage was able to set a new streaming record as 53.8 million views were generated across the UK public service broadcaster's digital platforms. The men's singles final was able to attract a peak audience of 7.5 million. The match was also streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online 2.6 million times.

Wimbledon 2022 had a total of 16 sponsors, with brands such as HSBC, Evian and Ralph Lauren continuing their long serving partnership with the Championships. The total estimated annual value received from the tournament partners was $62 million. The total prize money figure for the tournament was 15% higher compared to the tournament in 2021. Both Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina took home $2.5 million for their respective title victories.

Key Highlights

In the United Kingdom, the BBC's coverage set a new streaming record as 53.8 million views were generated across the UK public service broadcaster's digital platforms. This figure smashes the previous streaming record reached in 2021 when 30.5 million tuned in on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

The number of broadcasting hours consumed by the Championships' television audience was also the highest since 2016. Wimbledon 2022 had a total of 16 sponsors which the publisher estimates generated a total of $62 million. Wimbledon 2022's biggest sponsorship deal was from Evian, the mineral water brand, which the publisher estimates is worth $6 million annually, over a five-year period.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money and Attendance and Ticketing of the event. An analysis of the Wimbledon 2022 sponsors is included and the estimated annual values for some of these deals. Information regarding the events ticketing pricing and allocation is also included

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the Wimbledon 2022 performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Broadcasters

Wimbledon 2022 Broadcasters Breakdown in Europe

Wimbledon 2022 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Sponsorship

Wimbledon 2022 Sponsorship Portfolio

Wimbledon 2022 Sponsorship Breakdown

Prize Money

Wimbledon 2022 Prize Money Breakdown

Attendance and Ticketing

Wimbledon 2022 Attendance and Ticketing Breakdown

Champions Profile Sponsorship

Wimbledon 2022 Men's Champion Player Profile Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2022 Women's Champion Player Profile Elena Rybakina

