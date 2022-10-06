Usercentrics, leading provider of consent management solutions, today announced leadership changes to accelerate its innovation in consent management and data privacy.

The data privacy industry is evolving rapidly. This has made innovation vital in terms of developing technologies, and in keeping pace with constant change in the regulatory landscape.

To accelerate this innovation, Co-Founder and CEO, Mischa Rürup, and Co-Founder and CTO, Daniel Johannsen, are leading new initiatives within Usercentrics. To enable this new focus, Chief Revenue Officer Donna Dror is taking over as CEO, and Chief Product Officer Ibrahim Husseini expands his role to Chief Product Technology Officer. (Effective from October 1st)

In their new roles, Mischa and Daniel will lead innovation business units which will further draw top talent to Usercentrics, helping develop the company's already dynamic, creative engineering culture.

Daniel Johannsen: "Our industry continues to evolve quickly, and our new initiatives will enable us to lead innovation to shape the next phase of its maturity. Backed by a stellar leadership team, we as founders can now focus on and accelerate these impactful changes for the benefit of customers and consumers."

Since joining Usercentrics as CRO at the start of 2022, Donna has brought extensive industry experience, including being part of the leadership team that took her previous company, Similarweb, to its IPO (Initial Public Offering).

Donna Dror: "Usercentrics' mission has always been clear to enable companies around the world to build trust via transparency, while achieving compliance with privacy regulations and keeping consent rates high. My connection to that mission brought me to the company, and it's one I am excited to drive forward as CEO."

Mischa Rürup: "Donna Dror is a decisive, agile manager who will lead our company to further international success. I am excited to helm the new innovation tracks to further expand our company's category-leading position."

