Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

6 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 310.1659 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 312.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 308.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,929,625 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,161,798 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 383 312.50 08:30:06 00061427626TRLO0 LSE 1414 312.00 08:32:57 00061427804TRLO0 LSE 1004 312.00 08:32:57 00061427805TRLO0 LSE 2061 311.50 08:33:11 00061427829TRLO0 LSE 59 311.00 08:33:17 00061427851TRLO0 LSE 2023 311.00 08:33:17 00061427852TRLO0 LSE 452 309.50 09:09:51 00061429247TRLO0 LSE 1731 309.00 09:33:14 00061429873TRLO0 LSE 1456 309.00 10:10:04 00061431147TRLO0 LSE 317 309.50 10:27:04 00061431522TRLO0 LSE 1 310.50 10:28:52 00061431586TRLO0 LSE 160 310.50 10:28:55 00061431588TRLO0 LSE 600 310.50 10:28:55 00061431589TRLO0 LSE 600 310.50 10:28:55 00061431590TRLO0 LSE 222 310.50 10:30:24 00061431638TRLO0 LSE 23 310.50 10:30:39 00061431650TRLO0 LSE 167 310.50 10:32:04 00061431705TRLO0 LSE 221 311.00 10:37:08 00061431890TRLO0 LSE 2648 311.00 10:37:08 00061431891TRLO0 LSE 1246 311.00 10:37:08 00061431892TRLO0 LSE 1614 311.00 10:37:08 00061431893TRLO0 LSE 555 311.00 10:37:08 00061431894TRLO0 LSE 302 310.50 10:37:11 00061431895TRLO0 LSE 1744 310.50 10:47:13 00061432124TRLO0 LSE 435 310.00 10:55:13 00061432357TRLO0 LSE 52 310.00 10:55:13 00061432358TRLO0 LSE 452 309.50 10:59:32 00061432431TRLO0 LSE 1004 309.00 11:00:09 00061432463TRLO0 LSE 741 309.00 11:12:54 00061432889TRLO0 LSE 522 309.00 11:12:54 00061432890TRLO0 LSE 287 309.00 11:17:48 00061433044TRLO0 LSE 883 309.00 11:30:11 00061433371TRLO0 LSE 1739 309.00 11:30:11 00061433372TRLO0 LSE 169 309.00 11:30:36 00061433450TRLO0 LSE 1891 309.00 11:30:36 00061433451TRLO0 LSE 1790 309.50 11:53:07 00061434044TRLO0 LSE 1990 309.50 11:59:07 00061434209TRLO0 LSE 299 309.00 11:59:08 00061434210TRLO0 LSE 1974 309.00 11:59:08 00061434211TRLO0 LSE 709 309.00 12:07:08 00061434413TRLO0 LSE 47 309.00 12:07:08 00061434414TRLO0 LSE 1911 308.50 12:08:19 00061434436TRLO0 LSE 53 308.50 12:19:00 00061434701TRLO0 LSE 1799 308.50 12:19:00 00061434702TRLO0 LSE 24 308.50 12:19:00 00061434703TRLO0 LSE 358 309.00 12:35:34 00061435097TRLO0 LSE 499 309.00 12:35:34 00061435098TRLO0 LSE 38 309.00 12:38:41 00061435209TRLO0 LSE 124 309.00 12:38:41 00061435210TRLO0 LSE 547 309.00 12:38:41 00061435211TRLO0 LSE 13 310.50 13:29:32 00061437006TRLO0 LSE 1200 311.00 13:30:03 00061437048TRLO0 LSE 600 311.00 13:30:03 00061437049TRLO0 LSE 618 311.00 13:30:03 00061437050TRLO0 LSE 1800 311.00 13:30:03 00061437051TRLO0 LSE 57 311.00 13:30:03 00061437052TRLO0 LSE 1771 311.00 13:36:28 00061437431TRLO0 LSE 992 311.00 13:36:28 00061437432TRLO0 LSE 784 311.00 13:36:28 00061437433TRLO0 LSE 330 311.00 13:44:02 00061437788TRLO0 LSE 1482 311.00 13:44:02 00061437789TRLO0 LSE 2162 310.00 13:48:40 00061437971TRLO0 LSE 2068 310.50 14:12:45 00061438811TRLO0 LSE 433 310.50 14:12:45 00061438812TRLO0 LSE 505 310.00 14:18:21 00061438986TRLO0 LSE 47 310.00 14:21:44 00061439107TRLO0 LSE 1501 310.00 14:21:44 00061439108TRLO0 LSE 8 311.00 14:35:02 00061439779TRLO0 LSE 1902 311.50 14:43:13 00061440335TRLO0 LSE 1764 311.50 14:43:13 00061440336TRLO0 LSE 117 311.00 14:47:46 00061440575TRLO0 LSE 1800 311.00 14:47:46 00061440576TRLO0 LSE 121 311.00 14:47:46 00061440577TRLO0 LSE 835 311.00 14:55:12 00061441062TRLO0 LSE 908 311.00 14:55:12 00061441063TRLO0 LSE 1708 309.50 15:09:08 00061442144TRLO0 LSE 1947 309.50 15:11:52 00061442532TRLO0 LSE 422 309.50 15:21:45 00061443706TRLO0 LSE 522 309.50 15:21:45 00061443707TRLO0 LSE 413 309.50 15:28:59 00061444291TRLO0 LSE 600 309.50 15:28:59 00061444292TRLO0 LSE 413 309.50 15:28:59 00061444293TRLO0 LSE 601 309.50 15:29:01 00061444306TRLO0 LSE 1729 309.00 15:39:50 00061445202TRLO0 LSE 1069 309.50 15:56:52 00061446388TRLO0 LSE 82 310.50 16:01:32 00061446685TRLO0 LSE 88 310.50 16:01:32 00061446686TRLO0 LSE 443 310.50 16:01:32 00061446687TRLO0 LSE 543 310.50 16:01:32 00061446688TRLO0 LSE 452 310.50 16:02:02 00061446769TRLO0 LSE 452 310.50 16:02:12 00061446799TRLO0 LSE 524 310.50 16:02:12 00061446800TRLO0 LSE 452 310.50 16:03:52 00061447037TRLO0 LSE 320 310.50 16:03:52 00061447038TRLO0 LSE 1667 310.50 16:10:50 00061447657TRLO0 LSE 395 310.50 16:10:50 00061447658TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com