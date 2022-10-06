Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 6

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

6 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 310.1659 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 312.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 308.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,929,625 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,161,798 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
383312.50 08:30:0600061427626TRLO0LSE
1414312.00 08:32:5700061427804TRLO0LSE
1004312.00 08:32:5700061427805TRLO0LSE
2061311.50 08:33:1100061427829TRLO0LSE
59311.00 08:33:1700061427851TRLO0LSE
2023311.00 08:33:1700061427852TRLO0LSE
452309.50 09:09:5100061429247TRLO0LSE
1731309.00 09:33:1400061429873TRLO0LSE
1456309.00 10:10:0400061431147TRLO0LSE
317309.50 10:27:0400061431522TRLO0LSE
1310.50 10:28:5200061431586TRLO0LSE
160310.50 10:28:5500061431588TRLO0LSE
600310.50 10:28:5500061431589TRLO0LSE
600310.50 10:28:5500061431590TRLO0LSE
222310.50 10:30:2400061431638TRLO0LSE
23310.50 10:30:3900061431650TRLO0LSE
167310.50 10:32:0400061431705TRLO0LSE
221311.00 10:37:0800061431890TRLO0LSE
2648311.00 10:37:0800061431891TRLO0LSE
1246311.00 10:37:0800061431892TRLO0LSE
1614311.00 10:37:0800061431893TRLO0LSE
555311.00 10:37:0800061431894TRLO0LSE
302310.50 10:37:1100061431895TRLO0LSE
1744310.50 10:47:1300061432124TRLO0LSE
435310.00 10:55:1300061432357TRLO0LSE
52310.00 10:55:1300061432358TRLO0LSE
452309.50 10:59:3200061432431TRLO0LSE
1004309.00 11:00:0900061432463TRLO0LSE
741309.00 11:12:5400061432889TRLO0LSE
522309.00 11:12:5400061432890TRLO0LSE
287309.00 11:17:4800061433044TRLO0LSE
883309.00 11:30:1100061433371TRLO0LSE
1739309.00 11:30:1100061433372TRLO0LSE
169309.00 11:30:3600061433450TRLO0LSE
1891309.00 11:30:3600061433451TRLO0LSE
1790309.50 11:53:0700061434044TRLO0LSE
1990309.50 11:59:0700061434209TRLO0LSE
299309.00 11:59:0800061434210TRLO0LSE
1974309.00 11:59:0800061434211TRLO0LSE
709309.00 12:07:0800061434413TRLO0LSE
47309.00 12:07:0800061434414TRLO0LSE
1911308.50 12:08:1900061434436TRLO0LSE
53308.50 12:19:0000061434701TRLO0LSE
1799308.50 12:19:0000061434702TRLO0LSE
24308.50 12:19:0000061434703TRLO0LSE
358309.00 12:35:3400061435097TRLO0LSE
499309.00 12:35:3400061435098TRLO0LSE
38309.00 12:38:4100061435209TRLO0LSE
124309.00 12:38:4100061435210TRLO0LSE
547309.00 12:38:4100061435211TRLO0LSE
13310.50 13:29:3200061437006TRLO0LSE
1200311.00 13:30:0300061437048TRLO0LSE
600311.00 13:30:0300061437049TRLO0LSE
618311.00 13:30:0300061437050TRLO0LSE
1800311.00 13:30:0300061437051TRLO0LSE
57311.00 13:30:0300061437052TRLO0LSE
1771311.00 13:36:2800061437431TRLO0LSE
992311.00 13:36:2800061437432TRLO0LSE
784311.00 13:36:2800061437433TRLO0LSE
330311.00 13:44:0200061437788TRLO0LSE
1482311.00 13:44:0200061437789TRLO0LSE
2162310.00 13:48:4000061437971TRLO0LSE
2068310.50 14:12:4500061438811TRLO0LSE
433310.50 14:12:4500061438812TRLO0LSE
505310.00 14:18:2100061438986TRLO0LSE
47310.00 14:21:4400061439107TRLO0LSE
1501310.00 14:21:4400061439108TRLO0LSE
8311.00 14:35:0200061439779TRLO0LSE
1902311.50 14:43:1300061440335TRLO0LSE
1764311.50 14:43:1300061440336TRLO0LSE
117311.00 14:47:4600061440575TRLO0LSE
1800311.00 14:47:4600061440576TRLO0LSE
121311.00 14:47:4600061440577TRLO0LSE
835311.00 14:55:1200061441062TRLO0LSE
908311.00 14:55:1200061441063TRLO0LSE
1708309.50 15:09:0800061442144TRLO0LSE
1947309.50 15:11:5200061442532TRLO0LSE
422309.50 15:21:4500061443706TRLO0LSE
522309.50 15:21:4500061443707TRLO0LSE
413309.50 15:28:5900061444291TRLO0LSE
600309.50 15:28:5900061444292TRLO0LSE
413309.50 15:28:5900061444293TRLO0LSE
601309.50 15:29:0100061444306TRLO0LSE
1729309.00 15:39:5000061445202TRLO0LSE
1069309.50 15:56:5200061446388TRLO0LSE
82310.50 16:01:3200061446685TRLO0LSE
88310.50 16:01:3200061446686TRLO0LSE
443310.50 16:01:3200061446687TRLO0LSE
543310.50 16:01:3200061446688TRLO0LSE
452310.50 16:02:0200061446769TRLO0LSE
452310.50 16:02:1200061446799TRLO0LSE
524310.50 16:02:1200061446800TRLO0LSE
452310.50 16:03:5200061447037TRLO0LSE
320310.50 16:03:5200061447038TRLO0LSE
1667310.50 16:10:5000061447657TRLO0LSE
395310.50 16:10:5000061447658TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

