Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
WKN: A2P22Y ISIN: FR0013506730 Ticker-Symbol: VACD 
06.10.22
17:21 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2022 | 19:17
VALLOUREC: Information on Vallourec's capital structure

Information on Vallourec's capital structure

Meudon (France), 6October 2022 - Vallourec duly noted the disposal by SVPGlobal of its holding in Vallourec SA, ending the Shareholder Agreement between SVPGlobal and Vallourec, with the attendant resignation of William de Wulf from his functions as a Board member, and of Paul Marchand from his role as Board observer.

The new capital structure of the Group is distributed as follows:

ShareholdersNumber of sharesCapital %
Free float162 932 73571,17%
Apollo65 243 20628,50%
Employees603 5610,26%
Treasury shares148 9260,07%
TOTAL228 928 428100,00%

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Investor.relations@vallourec.com (mailto:Investor.relations@vallourec.com)

Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com (mailto:actionnaires@vallourec.com)

Attachment

  • PR_SVP_06102022_VA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/811ddb46-5dac-4816-9aa1-e0e3350e3485)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
