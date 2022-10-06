VALLOUREC: Information on Vallourec's capital structure

Information on Vallourec's capital structure

Meudon (France), 6October 2022 - Vallourec duly noted the disposal by SVPGlobal of its holding in Vallourec SA, ending the Shareholder Agreement between SVPGlobal and Vallourec, with the attendant resignation of William de Wulf from his functions as a Board member, and of Paul Marchand from his role as Board observer.

The new capital structure of the Group is distributed as follows :

Shareholders Number of shares Capital % Free float 162 932 735 71,17% Apollo 65 243 206 28,50% Employees 603 561 0,26% Treasury shares 148 926 0,07% TOTAL 228 928 428 100,00%

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

