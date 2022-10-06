USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Named to 2022 Top 100 Truckers List by Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics Website Release: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/2022-top-100-truckers/

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / USA Truck, Inc., a DB Schenker Company and a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, has been named by Inbound Logistics to its 2022 Top 100 Truckers list. Inbound Logistics is a business logistics magazine concentrating on supply chain and logistics management. USA Truck has been the recipient of this recognition multiple times.

"The recognition as an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Carrier is a tribute to the success of all our team members and excellent customers," USA Truck EVP/Chief Commercial Officer Tim Guin said. "We are honored to be recognized among this esteemed list of companies."

"Given today's complex transportation and logistics challenges, the transportation solutions offered by USA Truck show true leadership in the trucking sector," said Inbound Logistics editor Felecia Stratton. For investing in the technology to manage complex networks and continuously providing the kinds of trucking solutions readers need, Inbound Logistics is pleased to recognize USA Truck as a 2022 Top 100 Trucker.

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Truckers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers we feel are best equipped to meet and surpass readers' evolving motor freight transportation needs. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best transportation providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our readers' burgeoning motor freight and logistics challenges. Inbound Logistics editors selected this year's class of Top 100 Truckers from a pool of several hundred companies. In the opinion of Inbound Logistics editors, the service providers we selected are companies that offer diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

USA Truck, a DB Schenker company, provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

Inbound Logistics is the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

