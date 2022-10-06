Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - A new campaign from Chicken Farmers of Canada encourages Canadians to expand their choices with an infinite variety of dishes for Canadian chicken.

"We know Canadians love chicken, and that they believe chicken raised in Canada is a healthy and much-loved meal," said Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada, "but our research shows consumers typically rely on a handful of go-to chicken recipes and are not taking advantage of the incredible diversity of meal options that chicken provides."

The Different Day. Different Dish campaign, created by Toronto agency Bob's Your Uncle, showcases a myriad of options, playing on seasonal habits like beer-can chicken on the BBQ and oven roasts in the winter. "The campaign playfully highlights the incredible cultural diversity of chicken recipes, playing against consumers' tendency to cook chicken on repeat," said Bob Froese, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Bob's Your Uncle.

The campaign is anchored by a national tv campaign with five commercials in English and French; Dinner Diversity, Beer Can BBQ, Rice Reps, Roast Routine and Winter Warmers, with 6 second versions created for social and digital media. The campaign encourages Canadians to visit chicken.ca for recipes and to 'let their taste buds travel the world.'





Winter Warmers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8584/139778_8ea5cea684869bbe_003full.jpg





Roast Routine

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8584/139778_8ea5cea684869bbe_004full.jpg





Rice Reps

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8584/139778_8ea5cea684869bbe_005full.jpg





Dinner Diversity

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8584/139778_8ea5cea684869bbe_006full.jpg





Beer Can BBQ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8584/139778_8ea5cea684869bbe_007full.jpg

About Chicken Farmers of Canada

Chicken Farmers of Canada represents the over 2,800 chicken farmers in every province from coast to coast. Our Raised by a Canadian Farmer brand demonstrates our commitment to excellence in quality, food safety, animal care, and sustainability. Canadian chicken farmers raise their chicken to the highest standards: yours.

About Bob's Your Uncle

Bob's Your Uncle is a creative agency that tells brand stories that consumers care about.

For more information

Marty Brett

Senior Corporate Communications Officer

(613) 566-5926

mbrett@chicken.ca

www.chicken.ca

Bob Froese

bob@byuagency.com

(416) 451-6912

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139778