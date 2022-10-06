The Barber Shop Marketing Receives 21 Awards at International Festival and Events Association Competition

IFEA Recognizes Marketing Campaigns Supporting Richardson and Addison City-wide Events

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Barber Shop Marketing, heralded as one of the best full-service Marketing and Advertising agencies in North Texas, has been a longtime partner with both The City of Richardson and the Town of Addison on the development and execution of marketing campaigns to support their signature city-wide events year over year.

On Monday, September 19, 2022 during the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the 65th Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat, the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) awarded 21 prestigious IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards for components supporting both the 2022 Cottonwood Art Festival, the 2022 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival - produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation in Richardson, Texas, and the Town of Addison's Octoberfest in 2019 and 2022. This annual ceremony recognizes the outstanding accomplishments and top-quality creative, promotional, operational and community outreach programs and materials produced by Festivals and Events around the world.

The Barber Shop Marketing creative team, led by David Adkins, is responsible for the innovative creative in the winning categories including:

City of Richardson: Cottonwood Art Festival 2022

• Gold: Best T-Shirt Design

• Silver: Best Event / Organization E-Newsletter

• Silver: Best Single Newspaper Display Ad

• Silver: Best Outdoor Billboard

• Silver: Best Invitation

• Silver: Best Festival / Event Merchandise

• Bronze: Best Single Digital/Social Ad

City of Richardson: Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival 2022

• Gold: Best Single Digital/Social Ad

• Gold: Best Street Banner

• Silver: Best Radio Promotion

• Silver: Best Single Newspaper Display Ad

• Silver: Best Digital/Social Ad Series

• Bronze: Best Event / Organization E-Newsletter

• Bronze: Best Printed Materials (Single Page)

• Bronze: Best Promotional Poster

• Bronze: Best Commemorative Poster

• Bronze: Best Festival / Event Merchandise…Vinyl Stickers

Town of Addison: Addison Oktoberfest 2021

• Gold: Best Pin or Button

• Silver: Best T-Shirt Design

• Bronze: Best Radio Promotion

• Bronze: Best Give-Away Item….Party Like a Texan Button

"We would like to congratulate all of our Pinnacle winners for their outstanding entries into this year's competition," said IFEA President & CEO, Steven Wood Schmader, CFEE. "Especially facing the challenges of the pandemic years that we have all been through, while maintaining the highest degree of excellence in festival and event promotions and operations in every budget level and every corner of the globe, this competition continues to raise the standards and quality of the festivals and events industry to new levels, and also shows how event producers can use innovation and creativity to achieve the highest level of success under all circumstances."

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) is The Premier Association Supporting and Enabling Festival & Event Professionals Worldwide. In partnership with global affiliates under the umbrellas of IFEA Africa, IFEA Asia, IFEA Australia, IFEA Europe, IFEA Latin America, IFEA Middle East (MENASA), and IFEA North America, the organization's common vision is for "A Globally United Industry that Touches Lives in a Positive Way through Celebration." The Association offers the most complete source of ideas, resources, information, education and networking for festival and event professionals worldwide.

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Uplift Education, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo!Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

