Horizon Goodwill Industries: Appalachian Regional Commission Names David Shuster, Ed.D. as Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow

David Shuster to Represent Western Maryland in Intensive Regional Leadership Development Program

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named David Shuster, Ed.D. President and CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries, Inc. to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC's 13 Appalachian states. The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states and a wide spectrum of perspectives and sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, civil service, and more.

The nine-month curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars across the Appalachian region focusing on each of ARC's strategic investment priorities, which aim to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia. The fourth class will run from October 2022 through July 2023, focusing on skill-building seminars and best practice reviews to prepare fellows to:

Design effective economic development project proposals

Integrate community assets into long-term economic development strategies

Identify resources available to spark economic and community development

Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources

Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities

Use expanded connections and leadership skills to create strong regional partnerships

"Congratulations to the incoming 2022-2023 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows! These leaders are already growing their Appalachian communities and will be even better equipped to drive positive change after their work with this program," said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. "I am eager to see this class of fellows collaborate across state lines to set big goals that will help the entire Appalachian region thrive."

Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows were selected via a competitive application process to reflect the Appalachian region's wide range of economic development challenges, opportunities, and strategies.

Upon completion of the program, David will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group of experts helping foster collaborative solutions to build a stronger future for Appalachia.

On his selection to the institute, Shuster shared: "I am honored to have been selected as one of two representatives from western Maryland for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute. Appalachia is a rich tapestry of unique people, places, and cultures that are woven through our challenges and opportunities. Horizon Goodwill Industries serves 11 ARC-designated counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. We are passionate about advancing equitable employment opportunities in the region, and I look forward to the opportunity to learn and partner with others from across Appalachia to understand how we may have a greater impact on the people and communities we serve."

To learn more about the program, visit arc.gov/leadership. To meet the 2022-2023 class of fellows and learn more about how they are working to transform their Appalachian communities, visit: arc.gov/appalachian-leadership-institute-class/.

About the Appalachian Leadership Institute

The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. Learn more at www.arc.gov/leadership.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission, The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest in building community capacity and strengthening economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Learn more at www.arc.gov.

About Horizon Goodwill

Horizon Goodwill Industries (HGI) is a future-focused nonprofit workforce development organization headquartered in Hagerstown, MD providing services for communities in 17 counties across MD, PA, WV, and VA. Operating numerous social enterprises and human services programs, HGI helps thousands of individuals each year pursue economic mobility through its mission of removing barriers and creating opportunities for meaningful and sustainable employment. Through this work, Goodwill is committed to advancing equitable opportunities for employment and environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Learn more at www.horizongoodwill.org.

