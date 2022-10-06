Lou Basenese Joins MDB Capital Holdings as President and Chief Market Strategist

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a privately held Public Venture Capital platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced the hiring of Lou Basenese as President and Chief Market Strategist for its wholly owned subsidiary, Public Ventures, LLC.

"Lou is a well-known thought leader and advocate for young technology companies with promising intellectual property and is a fundamental addition to our team," said Christopher Marlett, MDB Capital Holdings CEO and Chairman. "His decades of experience scaling investor audiences from thousands to hundreds of thousands, as well his track record as a sought-after market commentator, promise to play a key role as we establish public venture as a vital asset class to elevate new technology companies capable of changing lives for the better."

Mr. Basenese is a seasoned investor and independent analyst with over 20 years of experience identifying the most promising technology trends and public companies. He also brings a wealth of experience in marketing, communications and investor and public relations.

Prior to joining MDB, Mr. Basenese served as Founder and Chief Analyst for Disruptive Tech Research, an independent equity research and advisory firm, focusing exclusively on disruptive technology companies. He also co-founded one of the web's largest financial publishers with a daily circulation to more than 700,000 investors and served as Investment Consultant for an institutional investment consulting practice with over $2 billion in assets at Morgan Stanley.

"The democratization of venture-stage investing has been a hallmark of my career and I am thrilled to join MDB to help leverage the company's unique and proven process bringing public venture to a much wider community of investors," said Mr. Basenese.

Mr. Basenese regularly shares his insights on national media outlets such as FOX Business, CNBC and Yahoo! Finance. He received a B.A. from the University of Florida and an MBA from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College. He currently serves on the board of directors of Endra Life Sciences (NDRA) and The Roberto Clemente Health Clinic.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc. ("Patentvest'), and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. ("Invizyne'). MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance our investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, MDB's expected registration of its securities with the SEC and listing of its securities with The Nasdaq Stock Market. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

