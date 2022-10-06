Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit at Upcoming CPHI Conference in Frankfurt, Germany

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, announced that it will be exhibiting at the CPHI Conference in Frankfurt, Germany on November 1-3, 2022.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is seeking to expand its presence in the European Union by adding new partners and distributors for its dermatology products, including treatments for scar management, atopic dermatitis and acne. Sonoma also has developed quality, effective products for wound care, nasal, oral and dental care, and eye care. Interested parties can see Sonoma's full range of safe and environmentally-friendly products at Booth 61G70. For more information, please visit https://sonomapharma.eu.

CPHI is the world's leading pharmaceutical networking event. The conference is organized by Informa PLC, a leader in the business-to-business event industry, and offers opportunities for visitors and exhibitors to connect and broker new partnerships. CPHI hosts pharmaceutical professionals and exhibitors from all continents.

"We look forward to showcasing our European product portfolio to pharmaceutical leaders and potential partners. We are focused on growing our European business with CE registered Class IIB Medical Device products used for a broad range of indications. Our Microcyn® Technology has improved the quality of life for millions of people around the world and we look forward to making our safe and effective products available to Europeans," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

