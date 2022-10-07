Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - As Members of Parliament return to Ottawa for the House of Commons fall session, HEAL, Organizations for Health Action look forward to collaborating with the government to address the most pressing healthcare issues that Canadians face.

"Organizations for Health Action (HEAL), represent the interests of 40 national health organizations who represent thousands of healthcare professionals across Canada," began Alison Dantas, Co-Chair of HEAL. "Our members support millions of Canadians from across Canada with their healthcare needs."

The four integral policy recommendations HEAL will promote this Fall are:

To address the current labour shortage in the healthcare sector, we are recommending that the federal government fund and provide leadership to a regionalized national Health Human Resource Plan, including health providers working in the public and private sectors, to meet population health needs.

To support Canada's seniors, we are recommending that the federal government, working with provinces and territories, increase investments in community, home and residential care to meet the needs of our aging population, to ensure that all individuals receive the necessary care and services, in the appropriate setting, at the right time and by the right provider.

To support Canadians mental health, we are recommending that the federal government, working in partnership with all levels of government, fund sustainable, evidence-based mental health services to meet the growing demand for timely access to care, and formally recognize mental health parity in legislation.

To address the shortfalls in Canada's healthcare system, we are recommending that the federal government increase its share of the Canada Health Transfer and work with the provinces and territories to reform their healthcare systems to increase efficiency to provide better health outcomes to all Canadians.

"Canada's healthcare sector is at a crossroads, but is ready to partner with the government to grow the healthcare workforce, support seniors, create mental health parity, and increase overall healthcare funding," stated Hélène Sabourin, Co-Chair of HEAL. "We look forward to working with Members of Parliament in the fall to address issues impacting Canada's healthcare sector."

-30-

Organizations for Health Action (HEAL) is a coalition of 40 national health organizations dedicated to improving the health of Canadians and the quality of care they receive. Our members are professional associations of regulated healthcare providers and organizations of health charities that provide a range of healthcare services across Canada. HEAL now represents more than 650,000 providers (and consumers) of healthcare.

Contact

Kyle Larkin, Public Affairs Advisor

613-233-8906

kyle@impactcanada.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139780