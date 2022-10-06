Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Byepix announced Super Metaverse, which will explain the miscommunication and 360-degree connection problems between Metaverse projects. Byepix, the first Web3-based All-In-One metadata warehouse, is preparing to release Super Metaverse Protocol (SMP), a Layer 2 cross-chain aggregator designed to connect all metadata servers and networks into a single Byepix-based ecosystem.

The most unique feature of Byepix is its all-in-one ecosystem purifies the Metaverse user experience from current and foreseeable issues with its touch. The user is in for a fully seamless experience.

Moreover, Byepix has developed a 3-stage Metaverse Protocols approach to harmonize non-unified Metaverse projects.

Super Metaverse Protocol is the first ever launch of Byepix. The features of this Layer 2 cross-chain aggregator is in addition to integrating Metaverses via SMP, Byepix is also integrating its own solutions for earning, communicating, and expressing oneself, including the Virtual Life Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, Staking Systems, Daily Tasks, Creation Platform, Gaming Platform, and DeFi Systems. These goods together make up the entire Super Metaverse, which aims to enhance user experience.

Furthermore, Super Metaverse Protocol is an architecture that is open to the contributions of other projects, can be included in the structure, and can be supported.

Another diversified release of Byepix is Super Metaverse Application

SMA (Super Metaverse Application) is an application with a User Interface design that works using the Byepix Super Metaverse Protocol.

Byepix's Super Metaverse Application Multi-Layered Integration provides users in all Metaverse environments with NFT and Asset Management, Price Measurements, Market Cap, Sales, and Transfer feature on a unified platform so users can manage all their assets with Super Metaverse Application.

Byepix offers different services to its Users:

Byepix also offers user-specific, personalized experiences. Emotions and cognitive activities are the most important aspects of the experience, participants can use them without boundaries, they are also the most distinguishing feature of Byepix.

Byepix also currently developing the following to integrate into its Game Platform and Creation Platform:

Byepix P2E Protocol

This Protocol is a Technological Solution that allows all existing or new games to be converted to Play-To-Earn within hours. This Protocol will be integrated into Byepix's Game Platform.

Metaversification App

This Application will allow users to build entire Metaverses, games, and all their assets with a couple of clicks.

The company has created an ecosystem around the $EPIX token, which will be the center of Byepix Platforms and the Metaverse. Every day, they come up with new uses for the $EPIX token, says the Team.

Byepix is excited to launch the $EPIX token ICO.

About Byepix,

Byepix has been in development since October 21, 2021. Throughout developed many ideas, formed the Whitepaper along with their Roadmap for the platform, and carried out 20+ developments and countless updates to provide a solid foundation for the project to build on. Byepix in order to enhance their business is eager to keep moving forward to make this exceptional platform a reality, which will help advance future technologies and provide the best and most unified virtual life experience.

For more information visit Their Website to gather more upcoming updates. By joining the team, Byepix users can get all-in-one solutions available on one platform.

Media details

Website: www.byepix.com

Email: info@byepix.com

Name: Max Henderson

Coin Market Cap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/byepix/ico/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139786