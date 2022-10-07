Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, announces that further to its news release dated September 27, 2022, it wishes to correct the details of its intended shares for debt transaction. The Company intends to settle debt in the amount of $21,112.50 owed by the Company in exchange for the issuance 422,250 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The proposed debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This press release has been issued to correct an error in a press release disseminated on September 27, 2022. The previous press release mistakenly announced the Company's intention to settle certain debt in the amount of $19,549.50 owed by the Company in exchange for the issuance of 2,604,129 common shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share.

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

For further information: RYU APPAREL INC., Cesare Fazari, CEO, Tel: 416-434-5750 Corporate Communications: investors@ryu.com

