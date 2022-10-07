Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders meeting held on October 5, 2022. At the meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, K. Wayne Livingstone, Robert D. Thomas, Jr., Aris Morfopoulos, Robert Culbert and Dong Shim as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, Smythe LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Carlin

Carlin controls two 100% owned gold exploration properties in Nevada, the Cortez Summit property and Willow property, both containing Carlin-style gold targets. Cortez Summit lies about 1 kilometer north-east of the north end of Nevada Gold Mines' "Goldrush" deposit and east of Barrick's "Fourmile" resource. Barrick reported an attributable (61.5%) underground mineral resource at Goldrush with 6.6 million oz grading 7.8 g/t. indicated and 1.2 million oz grading 7.6.4 g/t Au inferred, an attributable total of 7.8 million oz (Barrick 2019 annual report) from total resources of 12.7 million oz. The Fourmile resource, located directly north of Goldrush, is owned by Barrick and has an indicated and inferred resource containing 2.55 M oz Au grading 10.6 gpt Au (Barrick 2021 annual report).

The Willow property is an early-stage project in Elko County north of the town of Wells, Nevada. Willow is located within a potential new gold belt that contains the Long Canyon mine being operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

