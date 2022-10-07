ECCEASIA: over 30 Japanese operators have discovered the excellence of European olive growing

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Balance Meeting of the EcceAsia Project dedicated to Japanese operators took place on Monday 26 September. It is a distance training event, with connections from Italy and Portugal, which involved over 30 operators in the horeca sector, large-scale distribution and journalists from Tokyo.

The activity, which is part of the second year of the EcceAsia Project (carried out with the contribution of the European Union and aimed at promoting the excellence of European olive growing in Japan and Taiwan) has allowed operators to discover the universe of the famous "green gold ", through a unique and suggestive sensory experience, aimed at highlighting the characteristics and healthy qualities of the protagonist of the Mediterranean diet, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and the guarantee given by the Community quality certifications.

Among the operators present also Francesco Bellissimo, chef, blogger and Japanese public figure followed by over 1 million followers.

