Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022") as well as its unaudited interim financial statements for the first quarter ended June, 30, 2022 ("Q1 2023"). All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

Financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as well as management's discussion and analysis can be found at https://sedar.com/.

Please note the next financial release date in accordance with the continuous disclosure schedule set out by the British Columbia Securities Commission:

Q2/2022: November 29, 2022

Q3/2022: March 1, 2023

Q4/YE 2023: July 31, 2023

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

