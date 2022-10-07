Regulatory News:

As an eco-responsible transport infrastructure manager since its creation, Getlink has been committed to promoting low-energy and low-carbon transport services and is dedicated to a continuous energy performance approach. By publishing today its Energy Efficiency Action plan1, Getlink is firmly in line with the efficiency approach desired by the French public authorities and strengthens its commitment to environmental excellence.

This action plan in line with the 2019-2025 Environment Plan, which will enable the Group to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2025. Its deployment has already saved nearly 40 GWh per year on traction electricity2

The Energy Efficiency plan is built on concrete actions such as in-depth moderation of daily use by all employees and partners of the Group (reduction of heating instructions in buildings, eco-gestures oriented towards lighting or digital uses in particular), the continued development of eco-driving, and even accelerating bulb replacements with LEDs in the Concession. All these actions will generate up to 9% additional savings by 2024 on auxiliary consumption, i.e., up to 5 GWh.

In addition, the Group adheres to the EcoWatt3 system developed by RTE in partnership with Ademe and undertakes to relay information to its employees and partners on the best practices that will be implemented.

"Our Energy Efficiency plan strengthens Getlink's ambitious trajectory in favour of low-carbon transport through efficient and responsible management of our electricity consumption. By acting on the company's auxiliary consumption, our Group undertakes its role of training its employees, partners and stakeholders for eco-responsible practices that respect the environment and energy resources" said Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder for the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel until 2086. Eurotunnel operates truck and passenger Shuttle Services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). It provides the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 465 million people and 95 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. Carrying 25% of UK-EU trade, this unique land connection has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. This performance is reinforced by ElecLink, the new electrical interconnector installed inside the Tunnel. Getlink's sustainable mobility services offering is completed by its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services. Committed to "low-carbon" services and reduced environmental impact (the Group prevents the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emission per year through its activities), Getlink puts the place given to people, nature and territories at the heart of its concerns.

1 Accessible via https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/our-commitments/csr/

2 i.ed approximately 10% of electricity consumption on this main item for the Group

3 Accessible via https://www.monecowatt.fr/

