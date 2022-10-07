

Olympus announces the global launch of the EVIS EUS Endoscopic Ultrasound Center EU-ME3. [Image: Olympus Corp]

TOKYO & HAMBURG, Oct 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced the launch of EU-ME3, a new Endoscopic Ultrasound Processor*, which addresses the needs of healthcare professionals for high-quality clear images when conducting the endoscopic ultrasound procedure. EU-ME3 will be launched in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, parts of Asia, and Oceania within this fiscal year. EU-ME3 will be exhibited during The 30th United European Gastroenterology Week (UEG Week) from October 8 to 11.As a pioneer in endoscopic ultrasound technology, Olympus aims to leverage its expertise to enhance the care pathway in gastrointestinal and respiratory disease management. The technology is used for endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) imaging to support the diagnosis of lesions in the pancreas, the bile ducts, or lesions that are located deep inside the body and are not visible with gastrointestinal endoscopes. In addition, the technology enhances the detailed examination of pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, and the diagnosis of cancer invasion in the stomach and the esophagus. Endoscopic ultrasound also plays a key role in facilitating the visualization of endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) for early, minimally invasive diagnosis and lung cancer staging."It is said that pancreatic cancer is difficult to be detected in its early stages, and that lung cancer has the highest mortality rate among all cancers. With the launch of the EU-ME3, Olympus aims to enhance the standard of care including these diseases and to further improve the quality of life of patients," said Hironobu Kawano, Head of Endoscopic Solutions Division at Olympus.Advancing the dimensions of EndosonographyWith the needs of healthcare professionals and patient outcomes at the core, EU-ME3 is tailored to improve a variety of procedures.Enhanced visualization and usabilityEU-ME3 provides outstanding image quality and functionality - the image quality has been substantially enhanced compared to the prior generation model (EU-ME2), providing enhanced visualization, and therefore supporting more reliable diagnosis and treatment. Shear Wave Quantification, a newly equipped feature for EU-ME3, also contributes to accurate diagnosis by providing quantitative information on the stiffness of tumor and inflamed lesions, which is an important factor when diagnosing a degree of pancreatitis and malignancy of pancreatic cancer during endoscopic ultrasonography.Focus on the procedure with tailored technologyThe Endoscopic ultrasound procedure typically utilizes a variety of observation modes dependent on procedure type or clinical area. Subsequently, in addition to the basic observation mode, EU-ME3 offers multiple software options for individual clinical needs, aiming to stay flexible in the selection of functions and tailor EU-ME3 depending on specialty. Smart and customizable user settings make it easy to fulfil needs for multiple specialties and personal requirements. The backlit keyboard includes a simple, easy-to-use large touch panel and trackpad, designed to support better operability and easier cleaning.With EU-ME3, the aim is to provide seamless workflow integration for our partners while advancing the dimensions of endosonography for better overall patient outcome.About OlympusIn its Endoscopic Solutions business, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance the quality of life for patients. Starting with the world's first gastrocamera in 1950, Olympus' Endoscopic Solutions portfolio has grown to include endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, digital and integrated customer solutions, as well as solutions for infection prevention. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp.Media ContactsNao Tsukamoto - Global-Public_Relations@olympus.comJessica Lee - Jessica.yy.lee@fleishman.com* Registered name: EVIS EUS ENDOSCOPIC ULTRASOUND CENTER OLYMPUS EU-ME3. EU-ME3 is manufactured by Olympus Medical Systems Corporation.* Note: Products or devices presented include future technology which may be pending regional regulatory approval and are not available for sale in all regions.