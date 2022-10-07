Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
07.10.22
08:04 Uhr
0,860 Euro
-0,021
-2,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
07.10.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 October 2022 it purchased a total of 264,789 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           161,925     102,864 
                            EUR0.8700     GBP0.7580 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
                            EUR0.8550     GBP0.7480 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
                            EUR0.8626     GBP0.7552 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 6 October 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,636,955 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was 0.8625.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 689,307,155 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
878       0.8600        XDUB     08:45:34      00026918306TRDU1 
475       0.8610        XDUB     08:46:05      00026918313TRDU1 
231       0.8610        XDUB     08:46:05      00026918311TRDU1 
99        0.8610        XDUB     08:46:05      00026918312TRDU1 
1,249      0.8620        XDUB     08:52:00      00026918343TRDU1 
5,912      0.8620        XDUB     08:52:00      00026918342TRDU1 
2,124      0.8600        XDUB     08:53:35      00026918354TRDU1 
410       0.8630        XDUB     08:59:45      00026918375TRDU1 
1,798      0.8630        XDUB     08:59:45      00026918376TRDU1 
2,422      0.8630        XDUB     09:06:33      00026918412TRDU1 
236       0.8660        XDUB     09:18:31      00026918460TRDU1 
1,815      0.8660        XDUB     09:18:31      00026918461TRDU1 
2,333      0.8660        XDUB     09:20:38      00026918467TRDU1 
2,113      0.8660        XDUB     09:28:18      00026918495TRDU1 
2,081      0.8660        XDUB     09:35:22      00026918515TRDU1 
2,056      0.8670        XDUB     09:42:40      00026918559TRDU1 
2,422      0.8650        XDUB     09:50:06      00026918590TRDU1 
2,098      0.8630        XDUB     09:58:42      00026918637TRDU1 
2,858      0.8640        XDUB     10:25:17      00026918736TRDU1 
455       0.8640        XDUB     10:25:18      00026918737TRDU1 
2,047      0.8640        XDUB     10:25:18      00026918738TRDU1 
5,360      0.8640        XDUB     10:25:18      00026918739TRDU1 
2,307      0.8630        XDUB     10:45:58      00026918805TRDU1 
2,301      0.8600        XDUB     10:47:16      00026918822TRDU1 
1,000      0.8570        XDUB     11:00:47      00026918942TRDU1 
878       0.8570        XDUB     11:00:47      00026918943TRDU1 
182       0.8570        XDUB     11:00:47      00026918941TRDU1 
818       0.8580        XDUB     11:00:47      00026918940TRDU1 
328       0.8580        XDUB     11:00:47      00026918939TRDU1 
3,074      0.8580        XDUB     11:00:47      00026918938TRDU1 
1,977      0.8570        XDUB     11:48:58      00026919427TRDU1 
415       0.8570        XDUB     11:48:58      00026919426TRDU1 
304       0.8570        XDUB     11:49:45      00026919431TRDU1 
4,028      0.8570        XDUB     11:49:45      00026919432TRDU1 
6,406      0.8570        XDUB     11:49:45      00026919433TRDU1 
2,267      0.8560        XDUB     12:19:02      00026919552TRDU1 
2,094      0.8560        XDUB     12:19:02      00026919553TRDU1 
268       0.8560        XDUB     12:19:02      00026919554TRDU1 
876       0.8550        XDUB     12:43:34      00026919642TRDU1 
2,124      0.8550        XDUB     12:43:34      00026919643TRDU1 
4,376      0.8560        XDUB     13:09:10      00026919681TRDU1 
6,589      0.8560        XDUB     13:09:46      00026919691TRDU1 
3,704      0.8630        XDUB     14:29:43      00026920233TRDU1 
1,608      0.8630        XDUB     14:31:34      00026920247TRDU1 
3,210      0.8630        XDUB     14:31:34      00026920242TRDU1 
2,157      0.8630        XDUB     14:31:34      00026920243TRDU1 
2,279      0.8630        XDUB     14:31:34      00026920244TRDU1 
2,469      0.8630        XDUB     14:31:34      00026920245TRDU1 
1,888      0.8630        XDUB     14:31:34      00026920246TRDU1 
1,358      0.8650        XDUB     14:47:29      00026920522TRDU1 
8,191      0.8650        XDUB     14:47:29      00026920523TRDU1 
1,358      0.8650        XDUB     14:47:29      00026920519TRDU1 
8,197      0.8650        XDUB     14:47:29      00026920520TRDU1 
1,358      0.8650        XDUB     14:47:29      00026920521TRDU1 
2,489      0.8630        XDUB     15:01:45      00026920749TRDU1 
2,220      0.8630        XDUB     15:01:45      00026920750TRDU1 
978       0.8630        XDUB     15:01:45      00026920747TRDU1 
1,124      0.8630        XDUB     15:01:45      00026920748TRDU1 
541       0.8610        XDUB     15:01:51      00026920751TRDU1 
2,721      0.8640        XDUB     15:43:00      00026921327TRDU1 
835       0.8640        XDUB     15:43:00      00026921328TRDU1 
3,347      0.8640        XDUB     15:43:00      00026921325TRDU1 
167       0.8640        XDUB     15:43:00      00026921326TRDU1 
1,582      0.8650        XDUB     15:44:59      00026921358TRDU1 
322       0.8650        XDUB     15:44:59      00026921359TRDU1 
1,582      0.8650        XDUB     15:44:59      00026921360TRDU1 
41        0.8650        XDUB     15:45:00      00026921363TRDU1 
651       0.8650        XDUB     15:45:00      00026921362TRDU1 
890       0.8650        XDUB     15:45:00      00026921361TRDU1 
870       0.8650        XDUB     15:45:11      00026921371TRDU1 
530       0.8650        XDUB     15:45:11      00026921366TRDU1 
4,222      0.8650        XDUB     15:46:52      00026921402TRDU1 
1,000      0.8650        XDUB     15:46:52      00026921400TRDU1 
1,000      0.8650        XDUB     15:46:52      00026921401TRDU1 
1,742      0.8650        XDUB     15:50:24      00026921633TRDU1 
229       0.8650        XDUB     15:50:28      00026921648TRDU1 
3,681      0.8700        XDUB     16:02:07      00026921917TRDU1 
2,196      0.8700        XDUB     16:02:07      00026921918TRDU1 
444       0.8700        XDUB     16:02:08      00026921923TRDU1 
135       0.8700        XDUB     16:02:08      00026921924TRDU1 
15        0.8700        XDUB     16:02:08      00026921925TRDU1 
2,293      0.8700        XDUB     16:06:01      00026921954TRDU1 
602       0.8700        XDUB     16:09:01      00026922001TRDU1 
1,525      0.8700        XDUB     16:09:01      00026922002TRDU1 
90        0.8690        XDUB     16:09:04      00026922007TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
5,076      0.7510        XLON     08:52:34      00026918344TRDU1 
1,889      0.7510        XLON     08:55:53      00026918362TRDU1 
978       0.7510        XLON     08:55:53      00026918361TRDU1 
417       0.7550        XLON     09:08:43      00026918426TRDU1 
2,349      0.7550        XLON     09:08:43      00026918425TRDU1 
112       0.7570        XLON     09:21:12      00026918482TRDU1 
2,900      0.7570        XLON     09:21:12      00026918481TRDU1 
991       0.7570        XLON     09:35:00      00026918514TRDU1 
441       0.7570        XLON     09:35:00      00026918513TRDU1 
1,485      0.7570        XLON     09:35:00      00026918512TRDU1 
7,027      0.7570        XLON     09:42:04      00026918556TRDU1 
3        0.7570        XLON     09:42:04      00026918555TRDU1 
2,693      0.7550        XLON     10:25:17      00026918735TRDU1 
2,576      0.7550        XLON     10:25:17      00026918734TRDU1 
2,853      0.7560        XLON     10:25:17      00026918733TRDU1 
2        0.7560        XLON     10:25:17      00026918732TRDU1 
2,593      0.7520        XLON     10:47:21      00026918823TRDU1 
3,183      0.7510        XLON     11:00:47      00026918937TRDU1 
5,662      0.7500        XLON     12:19:02      00026919551TRDU1 
5,409      0.7510        XLON     12:19:02      00026919550TRDU1 
2,349      0.7510        XLON     12:19:02      00026919549TRDU1 
32        0.7480        XLON     12:42:37      00026919639TRDU1 
596       0.7570        XLON     14:42:11      00026920409TRDU1 
8,130      0.7570        XLON     14:42:11      00026920408TRDU1 
8,759      0.7570        XLON     14:44:04      00026920454TRDU1 
3,386      0.7570        XLON     14:44:04      00026920453TRDU1 
2,349      0.7570        XLON     14:44:04      00026920452TRDU1 
638       0.7570        XLON     14:44:13      00026920457TRDU1 
1,025      0.7570        XLON     14:44:13      00026920456TRDU1 
1,038      0.7570        XLON     14:44:13      00026920455TRDU1 
2,664      0.7560        XLON     14:47:29      00026920528TRDU1 
2,907      0.7560        XLON     14:47:29      00026920527TRDU1 
2,102      0.7560        XLON     14:47:29      00026920526TRDU1 
507       0.7560        XLON     14:47:29      00026920525TRDU1 
320       0.7560        XLON     14:47:29      00026920524TRDU1 
2,730      0.7540        XLON     15:01:45      00026920746TRDU1 
6,747      0.7580        XLON     15:45:04      00026921364TRDU1 
161       0.7580        XLON     15:45:11      00026921370TRDU1 
2,957      0.7580        XLON     15:45:11      00026921369TRDU1 
760       0.7580        XLON     15:45:11      00026921368TRDU1 
2,683      0.7580        XLON     15:45:11      00026921367TRDU1 
347       0.7580        XLON     15:45:11      00026921365TRDU1 
1,038      0.7580        XLON     15:49:47      00026921608TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  193002 
EQS News ID:  1458715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
