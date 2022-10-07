Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908670 ISIN: GB0003753778 Ticker-Symbol: G9X 
Tradegate
07.10.22
09:14 Uhr
17,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50018,10009:52
17,60017,90009:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUELAKE MINERAL
BLUELAKE MINERAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUELAKE MINERAL AB0,233-1,69 %
CROSSJECT SA3,010-4,44 %
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC17,6000,00 %
IBIO INC0,166+3,23 %
INDIVIOR PLC3,182-1,06 %
INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC13,800+0,73 %
SECTRA AB11,930-1,00 %
VERGNET SA0,009+2,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.