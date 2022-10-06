The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 06.10.2022

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 06.10.2022



ISIN Name

JP3149600003 THE IYO BANK LTD.

US18682W2052 CLICKS GROUP LTD

US02116A1043 ALSET INC.

US12481V1044 CBTX INC.

CA38911Y1034 NEW FRONTIER VENTURES INC.

NEW FRONTIER VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de