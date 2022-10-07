Prickly Bear and Holland & Barrett Launch CHOW DOWN: The World's First Learn-and-Earn Nutrition Game For Kids

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidtech startup Prickly Bear has partnered with Holland & Barrett to deliver best-in-class nutrition content to kids. Together they have collaborated to launch Chow Down, a game where kids learn how to balance healthy meals and earn rewards for their efforts.

Prickly Bear motivates kids with a learn-and-earn virtual currency called Bearbux. Kids learn great content and earn Bearbux, which can be redeemed for rewards in their favourite games such as Roblox and Minecraft. Prickly Bear was made for kids, by parents and kids, and uses insights from neuroscience to create a potent recipe for learning.

"Screen time is failing our generation of kids," says Anshu Kotak, co-founder of Prickly Bear and mother of two. "Kids are exposed to four to six hours of screens a day and they're developing poor digital habits. We are thrilled to partner with Holland & Barrett, a true leader in the Health & Wellness space, to bring exceptional learning content to our kids."

The Prickly Bear Hub has over 60,000 downloads since launching earlier this year, and parents are over the moon that their kids are choosing to learn on screens instead of mindlessly scrolling and consuming endless ads, which are often age inappropriate.

"It finally presents a real solution to what every parent wants and every kid needs: healthy screen time!" said Dean, father of four.

In Chow Down, kids create healthy, balanced meals and learn all about nutrition as they play. Chow Down makes learning fun by using interactive gameplay to sort proteins, carbohydrates, fibre and fats, while building balanced 'bento box' meals.

"Chow Down is so cool, I never knew seaweed was good for digestion!" said Maya, 11. "I also learnt a new food called injera. It's an Ethiopian bread that is apparently a good source of carbohydrates. My mum bought it for me the other day, it's so delicious!"

The Prickly Bear Hub is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store, and it's free to play. Kids can start learning and earning on Chow Down today.

There will be a launch party for Chow Down at Holland & Barrett's London flagship store on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 featuring arcade games, competitions, rewards, food and more fun activities for kids. Follow Prickly Bear on Instagram @pricklybear.io for updates!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915748/Chow_Down.jpg

