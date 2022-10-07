Anzeige
Freitag, 07.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 
Frankfurt
07.10.22
08:01 Uhr
0,084 Euro
+0,000
+0,36 %
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2022 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (484/22)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from
October 11, 2022. 

Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 5 B
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CLS TO 5 B               
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018408130              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  270666                 
-------------------------------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately   
      before February 12, 2023, per share. However, the issue price shall 
      not be below the quotation value of the share or above SEK 1     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-     1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in   
      Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip February 14, 2023 - February 28, 2023                 
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   February 24, 2023                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
