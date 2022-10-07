Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (484/22)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from October 11, 2022. Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 5 B ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLS TO 5 B ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018408130 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 270666 ------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately before February 12, 2023, per share. However, the issue price shall not be below the quotation value of the share or above SEK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip February 14, 2023 - February 28, 2023 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 24, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00 399.