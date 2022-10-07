Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has raised INR 1,000 crore ($122.4 million) from a number of private investors to support its module capacity expansion to 9 GW and its new cell line to 5.4 GW.From pv magazine India India's Waaree Energies said this week that it has raised around $122.4 million from various private investors. The Mumbai-based company will use the proceeds to expand its solar module manufacturing capacity in India to 9 GW per year. It currently has 5 GW of operational PV module capacity and expects to commission the remaining 4 GW by January 2023. It also plans backward ...

