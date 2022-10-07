News Summary:

Waters Corporation commits multi-year investment with support from IDA Ireland to help accelerate life sciences industry growth in the South-East.

Research and Development center expansion will create new scientific jobs focused on solutions for broader clinical diagnostic applications.

Waters celebrates 25th anniversary in Ireland at Wexford facility with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced a combined investment of up to €6 million with support from IDA Ireland to expand its operations in Drinagh, Wexford to fund research and development (R&D) of new clinical diagnostics products. The operational expansion at the Wexford facility will create new scientific jobs through 2024.

Waters Corp. is expanding its R&D operations for Clinical Diagnostics at its Wexford, Ireland facility where it employs more than 400 people responsible for manufacturing, assembly and distribution of products that include technologies used in health screening for millions of newborn babies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Waters' Wexford facility is the company's primary site for manufacturing and delivery of its portfolio of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) systems, reagent kits, and software used by thousands of hospitals and laboratories worldwide for applications that include health screening for millions of newborn babies.

Waters is formally making the announcement at its Wexford campus this afternoon with government and business leaders to mark 25 years of doing business in Ireland.

"This is a fantastic investment in Wexford by Waters Corporation which will bolster the thriving life sciences cluster in the region," said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD. "The Government is committed to job creation in all corners of our country, and we are creating the right environment for investment in the South-East with improved road, port and broadband infrastructure as well as the new Technological University. Ireland has become recognized globally for our workforce talent, including the scientific research which is making big advances in medical technologies and diagnostics software.

"This €6 million R&D investment will further improve Waters' mass spectrometry offerings for clinical diagnostics," he continued. "These developments have real-life impacts, improving the outcome for many conditions, including early disease detection. Waters Corporation is a global leader and a significant employer in Wexford where it has operated for 25 years. I wish the team every continued success."

The multi-year investment is part of Waters' strategic mission announced in 2021 to evaluate the potential of its mass spectrometry technologies for broader diagnostic solutions in areas of early disease detection such as cancer screening.

"This expansion in Wexford is a tremendous step forward for the Waters Clinical Diagnostics business and we're delighted with the support from IDA Ireland who are enabling growth of the life sciences industry in the South-East," said Liam Hore, Waters Corporation, Wexford General Manager. "With the creation of new jobs and opening of new lab space in Wexford, our R&D Center will make it possible for Waters' mass spectrometry technology to play an even greater role in clinical diagnostics, raising the standard of accuracy in the diagnosis of many clinical conditions where the performance of existing tests is lacking."

"This announcement by Waters to expand its site in Wexford is very welcome news," said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. "The investment will significantly enhance the capability of the facility. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment for regional locations. I wish Waters every success with this project."

Tánaiste, Wexford Mayor Maura Bell, IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley, and Waters Senior Vice President of Global Operations Chris Ross gathered with employees and leaders from national and local government and industry at an event held at Waters' Wexford site to formally announce the investment in partnership with IDA Ireland (event photos available through PR contacts below

The Wexford facility is one of Waters' key global sites, incorporating a variety of manufacturing, warehouse, laboratory and office spaces. Waters has been a significant employer in Wexford since its establishment in 1997, with over 400 employed at the site today. It is a global production and distribution center for a range of consumables ('columns') for the company's High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) instruments. Waters employees at the Wexford facility also assemble and test mass spectrometry instruments and replicate instrument software.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered innovations in chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

