DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Oct-2022 / 09:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that two trusts for which Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, is a trustee have both purchased 10,500 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each, at a price of GBP4.57 per share, on 6 October 2022.

Mr Fuller does not have a beneficial interest in the shares held by the trusts. Full details of the share purchases are set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 October 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller, acting as trustee 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' ordinary shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument of 40p each a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP4.57 10,500 GBP4.57 10,500 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 21,000 Price GBP95,970 e) Date of the transaction 6 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

