Freitag, 07.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Der Ausbruch ist erfolgt! - Nun die Rallye?
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 
Frankfurt
07.10.22
08:04 Uhr
5,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.10.2022
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 07-Oct-2022 / 09:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that two trusts for which Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, is a trustee have both purchased 10,500 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each, at a price of GBP4.57 per share, on 6 October 2022.

Mr Fuller does not have a beneficial interest in the shares held by the trusts. Full details of the share purchases are set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries to:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 October 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Richard Fuller, 
                                                 acting as trustee 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Non-Executive 
                                                 Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 'A' ordinary shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument             of 40p each 
a) 
       Identification code                                 GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                                 Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP4.57   10,500 
                                                 GBP4.57   10,500 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  21,000 
       Price                                        GBP95,970 
e)      Date of the transaction                               6 October 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction                              London Stock 
                                                 Exchange, XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  193128 
EQS News ID:  1459025 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
