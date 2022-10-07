Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights' advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work our team has put behind establishing Aegir Insights as a leading voice in offshore wind markets, and we are humbled by the support of our customers and partners", commented Rikke Nørgaard, Co-Founder and CCO of Aegir Insights.

Scott Urquhart, Co-Founder and CEO of Aegir Insights added "We are excited for this next phase of our journey. This investment brings leading experience to our board from the energy analytics space, and capital to accelerate the build-out of our solutions through close cooperation with our clients."

Jon Erik Reinhardsen, commented: "I have been impressed following Aegir Insights' journey, rapidly positioning themselves as a premium, tech-enabled analytics business. Aegir's advanced data and software are helping deploy more renewables, faster."

Thomas Bagley, Partner at BearingPoint commented: "We are excited to support the growth of a company that is accelerating deployment of renewable energy through a scalable business model which has been proven in other energy segments. We have been impressed by Aegir's sector leading technology, combined with the team's deep experience and relationships.

Aegir Insights:

Smarter, faster, greener.

Aegir Insights provides premium commercial analytics and models to help inform investment strategy and capital allocation for leading players in the offshore wind and power-to-x (PtX) sectors. Aegir Insights' differentiated strategy includes its technology-led approach in cooperation with clients and academia, and its senior team having deep industry experience from leading developers including Orsted, Vattenfall and Vestas. Aegir Insights also serves as a trusted government advisor in development of offshore wind and PtX markets.

Learn more about Aegir Insights here: www.aegirinsights.com

Jon Erik Reinhardsen:

Jon Erik Reinhardsen is a Norwegian business executive currently holding positions including Chairman of the Board of Equinor ASA, board member of Telenor ASA, and other senior appointments. Reinhardsen was the Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) from 2008 to 2017, providing geophysical and reservoir services and data. In the period 2005 2008 Reinhardsen was President Growth, Primary Products in the international aluminium company Alcoa Inc. with headquarters in the US, and he was in this period based in New York.

From 1983 to 2005, Reinhardsen held various positions in the Aker Kværner group, including Group Executive Vice President of Aker Kværner ASA, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Aker Kværner Oil Gas AS in Houston and Executive Vice President in Aker Maritime ASA.

BearingPoint Capital:

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 13,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005210/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries regarding Aegir Insights:

Signe Soerensen

Communication Manager

+45 8190 8153

signe.soerensen@aegirinsights.com