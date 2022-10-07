New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - ScottHall.co, a search engine consultant and enterprise software expert has launched a new guide to 'Google Guaranteed' - the latest addition to its series of guides for local businesses.

ScottHall.co has launched a new guide to 'Google Guaranteed' - a new Adwords service designed to help neighborhood businesses providing residential services. The new guide explores the features of Google's most recent attempt to verify neighborhood service companies and halt the rise of fraudulent reviews.

More details can be found at https://scotthall.co/google-guarantee-best-practices

ScottHall.co's recently published guide details how local enterprises and customers alike stand to capitalize on Google Guaranteed. The program uses instantly recognizable green and white check marks so consumers can see at a glance which companies have been vetted and verified. Readers can access the guide on the ScottHall.co website.

According to the newest guide, Google initiated the program to combat disreputable businesses posting bogus ratings purporting to be from genuinely satisfied customers. Previously, there was no way for Google to confirm if these reviews were genuine, leaving consumers vulnerable and liable to book sub-standard contractors. Businesses must now undergo a comprehensive screening process to be awarded the Guaranteed certification.

ScottHall. co's guide explains that the new, improved screening protocol incorporates background checks and confirmation of official licensing and general liability insurance. The Guaranteed program is still in its active beta-testing phase and is currently only available in some parts of Canada and the US.

The recent piece also lists the sectors which are set to qualify for the program. These include appliance repair, financial planning, lawn care, HVAC, water damage restoration, pet grooming, window repair, and tree services.

The new guide also provides information for users on how to sign up for Google Guaranteed when it becomes available in their area. Businesses must be registered with Google Service Ads in the first instance and, once accepted, must also maintain their status by keeping all relevant licenses and insurance up to date.

"This program was created to help small businesses and stop bogus services," explains company owner and CEO Scott Hall. "Businesses that complete Google's screening and qualification process are awarded the Google Guaranteed badge - and customers feel more secure and confident when making service reservations because of the green and white check mark."

With the launch of his latest report, Scott Hall continues to empower business enterprises with expert analysis and insights.

For more information, and to read the report, in full, go to https://scotthall.co/google-guarantee-best-practices

