Wall Street Thinks HITI Stock Can Rip 540% HigherHigh Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) is a great example of bad things happening to a good stock. High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with operations in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Despite this, High Tide stock is down by 67% since the start of 2022 and down by 79% over the last 12 months..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...