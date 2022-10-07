Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Abner Labs announces that its ibetmobile technology has been rebranded as BE THE GAME to reflect the interactive, intuitive and immersive experience expected to be delivered by this market-disrupting live sports viewing and in-play betting platform.

"The recent evolution of our proprietary AI and algorithms combined with our data and live streaming capabilities means, more than ever, that you will respond to immediate events as they unfold before your eyes in the field of play. Real time 'yes' or 'no' questions about real time events will draw you into the action. You will become part of the game" said Dr David Bate, Chairman.

"Add leaderboards, quizzes and head to head competitions and you will engage with friends, family and fellow sports fans in a highly social experience that will increase your enjoyment of watching and wagering on your favourite live sports through the BE THE GAME platform" added Dr Bate.

-30-

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited ("Abner Labs") is a British Columbia, Canada, company that owns the BE THE GAME live sports viewing and betting technology platform through a wholly owned subsidiary called Abner Technology Group Limited ("Abner Tech").

BE THE GAME is a proprietary, artificial intelligence ("AI") driven smart technology ecosystem that makes watching and wagering on live sports and other events on any online device as convenient as playing video games. BE THE GAME is expected to be licensed to sportsbooks as a white label platform to curate under their brands.

For more information about BE THE GAME and Abner Tech and Abner Labs, please visit: www.abner-technology.com and www.abner-labs.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Ms Tatiana Munro-Cameron

Vice President, Engagement

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited

tatiana.munro-cameron@abner-labs.com

Mr Keenan Gentry

Capital Markets Advisor

Abner Innovation Laboratories Limited

keenan.gentry@abner-labs.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward looking statements"). These forward looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations of or the negatives of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward looking information.

Forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to statements about: the Company's ability to commercialize the BE THE GAME technology; the data capabilities of said technology; the live streaming capabilities of said technology; the ability of said technology to generate 'yes' or 'no' questions'; the ability of said technology to operate in real time; the ability of said technology to disrupt the market; the experience associated with said technology being intuitive, interactive, immersive or enjoyable; the ability of the Company to understand the emotions and expectations of users of said technology; the ability of the Company to combine any features of said technology, including watching and wagering on sports and other events and offering leaderboards, quizzes and head to head competitions, or any thereof; the ability of users to engage with friends, family and sports fans through said technology; and the ability of the Company to design a user journey that offers a highly social experience that increases the enjoyment of watching and wagering on live sports and events through the platform.

Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward looking statements.

Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the forward looking statements in this news release include but may not be limited to: adverse or unexpected changes to regulatory regimes related to the betting industry; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to execute its technology strategy; the Company's ability to execute its monetization strategy; capabilities and risks of the BE THE GAME technology; capital market conditions; and general market and economic risks.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139835