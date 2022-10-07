FLSmidth A/S: The order to supply all mineral processing technologies for ShalkiyaZinc's greenfield zinc-lead concentrator in Kazakhstan becomes effective

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 16-2022

The previously announced signed contract to supply all mineral processing technology to ShalkiyaZinc, the operator of a zinc and lead mine in the Kyzylorda Region, located in the south of Kazakhstan (refer to Company Announcement No. 12-2022), is now effective.

The contract is valued at around DKK 950 million and will be part of the Q4 2022 order intake. The equipment delivery is to be completed during 2024, with commissioning to start before the end of that year.

The new plant will be a world-class production facility that efficiently separates the minerals with a minimised environmental impact. As detailed in the order announcement in August 2022, FLSmidth will supply two underground crushing stations with a materials handling system to the process plant, a full package of comminution and separation equipment. This includes SAG and ball mills, mill circuit pumps and cyclones, the zinc-lead concentrate flotation and regrinding circuit, including nextSTEP, VXP vertical mills, concentrate thickeners, and Pneumapress filters, reagents preparation and dosing area.

Full plant automation is also included, as well as installation and commissioning supervision services. The new concentrator will be supported from FLSmidth's new in-country service Supercentre in Karaganda.

The order will not change the Company's financial guidance for 2022.





