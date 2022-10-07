New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), today announces the launch of The Road Athlete Challenge, fueled by Plantable ("The Challenge"), which is a dietary intervention program aimed to improve the health of U.S. truck drivers. The Challenge is in collaboration with Road Dog Radio's, Tim Ridley Show. The US Census states that there are more than 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S., making this one of the most popular occupations in the United States. In addition, there is a significant shortage of truck drivers, and statistics show that these workers are at a greater risk for health problems than the general public.

"It's important that we prioritize and improve the health of our truck drivers. Their strenuous work environment, schedule and overall lifestyle, as a result, has proven to be a challenge faced by these workers," said Julie Evarts RN, MSN, CRNP, Chief Customer Success Officer and Head Coach at Plantable. "The health of truck drivers are important to not only themselves and their families, but their health is what keeps the U.S.'s supply chain running well. We are excited to partner with Road Dog Radio's, Tim Ridley Show and start the movement to better the health of U.S. truck drivers. We hope by this challenge, truckers receive the support and resources they need through Plantable's solution for long term dietary and behavior change."

According to the CDC, truck drivers were twice as likely to be obese and smoke compared to other U.S. workers. Furthermore, the CDC has also found that 14% of truck drivers said they have diabetes compared to 7% and 26% of truck drivers said they have hypertension, compared to 7% and 24% (respectively) of the US working population. Among those surveyed, three of four truck drivers said they did not get the recommended amount of physical activity.

The Road Athlete Challenge, fueled by Plantable, is a 28-day behavioral and nutritional support program that has been thoughtfully designed to help support over the road drivers who, due to the nature of their job demands, are at greater risk for the chronic conditions that occur as a result of lifestyle. For each completed 28-day Reboot, the Company will be donating $50 to the St. Christopher's Truckers Relief Fund. In addition, Plantable, through this challenge, will be supporting the variety of Health and Wellness Programs already established by the St. Christopher's Truckers Relief Fund to assist truck drivers in getting and staying healthy while living the trucking lifestyle.

"When we were developing The Road Athlete Challenge, fueled by Plantable, we knew instantly that Plantable was a perfect fit for what we were looking for. Users of Plantable's programs have had incredible results and we wanted to give our listeners,100% of which are truck drivers, the opportunity and resources needed to transform their lives for the better," said Tim Ridley, Host of Tim Ridley Show. "We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Plantable and encourage all truck drivers to participate in this challenge. Now is the time to take charge of your health, because once your health is gone, your livelihood is gone."

At the core of Plantable's service offering is a fully-immersive 28-day program intended to reset dietary habits while reducing weight and inflammation. Plantable helps reverse and prevent diet-related chronic disease naturally because it addresses the root issue. The Company understands the science of how added sugar and highly processed ingredients impact metabolic health.

Physicians recommend Plantable as a lifestyle intervention program for chronic conditions. It has demonstrated the following results:

Lower blood sugar (pre-diabetes and diabetes).

Lower blood pressure.

Lower cholesterol.

Reduced chronic inflammation.

Weight loss.

Restored metabolic health.

In the U.S. today, 1 in 6 adults live with a chronic illness rooted in poor nutrition, and Plantable can reverse that trend and bridge the gap between where people are and where they need to be. With a solid base in science, the Company is currently engaged in clinical trials with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with further trials about to commence with Weill Cornell, Johns Hopkins, and other leading medical institutions.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

