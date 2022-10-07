Focus Financial Partners: 12 Focus Partner Firms Named to Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA Firms Steve Cassaday of Focus Partner Firm Cassaday & Company Named to Barron's 2022 Lists of Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Independent Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that twelve of its partner firms were named to the Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA Firms. This list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by Barron's and is a guide to the leading registered investment advisers in the U.S.

In alphabetical order, these firms are:

Bartlett Wealth Management

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

The Colony Group

Connectus Wealth Advisers

Crestwood Advisors Group

Douglas C. Lane & Associates

Fort Pitt Capital Group

GW & Wade

Joel Isaacson & Co.

Kovitz Investment Group

SCS Financial

Williams Jones Wealth Management

Additionally, Focus announced that Steve Cassaday of Cassaday & Company was named to both the Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 Financial Advisors and the Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 Independent Advisors. Cassaday & Company was named to the Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. These lists are also based on extensive, national surveys conducted by Barron's and are guides to the leading financial and independent advisors in the U.S.

"We are honored to have twelve of our partner firms named to the Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 RIA Firms," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This is a testament to the caliber of the businesses that they have built, combined with their deep commitment to excellent client service. These firms are outstanding examples of the entrepreneurship that makes the Focus partnership distinctive. They also demonstrate the benefits of leveraging our growth capital and value-added programs, which are core elements of our value proposition. Our partnership is stronger and more diverse as a result of the many contributions of these firms, which is an important benefit to all of our partners.

"We are also very pleased that Steve was named to the Barron's 2022 lists of Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Independent Advisors, and that Cassady & Co. was named to the Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. The deep commitment that Steve and his team have to their clients is at the heart of their success over so many years."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About the Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA Firms, the Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams, the Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 Financial Advisors and the Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 Independent Advisors.

The Barron's rankings are based on data compiled from a 100-question survey applied to their formula. The formula features three major categories based on their 2Q numbers, including (1) assets, (2) revenue, and (3) quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron's does multiple subcalculations.

Barron's also considers a wide range of qualitative factors, including the advisors' experience, their advanced degrees and industry designations, the size, shape, and diversity of their teams, their charitable and philanthropic work and their compliance records.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

