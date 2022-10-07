Traditional Wound Management Market to Surpass US$ 6.9 Bn by the year 2032 Attributing to Cost-Effectiveness and Clear Reimbursement Policies - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Latin America Traditional Wound Management Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. China is one of the leading manufacturers of traditional wound management. China holds a market share of 6.0%, globally. The region of MEA is set to expand at a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global traditional wound management market is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities over the assessment period ranging from 2022 to 2032, by enjoying a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of the year 2022 and exceedingly around US$ 6.9 Bn by the year 2032.







As per the recent study by Future Market Insights, the gauze segment by product is leading the market with a share of about 39.7% in the year 2021, within the global market. The global wound care market is predicted to be valued at US$ 18.4 Bn out of which traditional wound management consists of a share of 26.6%, in 2021.

During the traditional period from 2014 to 2021, the market for traditional wound management expanded at a CAGR of 2.9%. Traditional wound management is expected to experience a shift in dynamics owing to the changes in demographics of the geriatric population and the growing incidence of wounds, owing to the rising problem of infection acquired during surgical procedures globally.

Furthermore, the surgical list falls under the care of chronic wounds. The surge of trauma and chronic diseases such as diabetes and ulcers are the leading cause of the rising demand for the traditional wound management market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-857

Key Takeaways

The market is expected to showcase an optimistic outlook, owing to the cost-effectiveness and clear reimbursement policies. The drastic inclination towards wound healing and care dynamics along with the adoption of traditional wound management products presents a significant revenue opportunity for the traditional wound management sector.

The surging number of chronic wound patients has encouraged the development and implementation of therapies that help in the promotion of faster and more efficient wound healing. Early healing is predicted to assist the lower and average length of hospital stays. A chronic wound is a chronic health problem because it frequently spreads to the surrounding tissues, resulting in infection and amputation.

Several infections were caused owing to the rise of serious health issues and therefore resulted in the addition of overall system costs. Therefore, traditional methods of wound care and cleansing are re-evaluated and as a result, traditional wound care products are incorporated into the patient and wound care system for the reduction of infection-related costs.

Irrespective of the availability of advanced wound care and healing products, major healthcare professionals and facilities choose traditional wound management products due to their cost-effectiveness and long-term training and research experience.

The surge in various surgical procedures, the aging population, and the surge in the adoption of technically advanced products, are some of the factors driving the market. The hurdles faced are due to a lack of skilled professionals, general awareness about wound care, and rising medical waste.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-857

Competitive Landscape

With numerous competitors in the traditional wound management market landscape, the overall industry is fragmented. In order to meet consumer demand and expand their customer base, these companies are implementing methods such as expanding their production capabilities by constructing new factories and manufacturing facilities also indulging in partnerships and collaborations and availing new product launches with technological advancements.

Key Companies Profiled

Smith & Nephew plc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Cardinal Health,

Derma Sciences Inc.

Paul Hartman AG

Molnlycke Health Care

Medline Industries, Inc.

DUKAL Corporation

BSN Medical

More Insights into the Traditional Wound Management Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global traditional wound management market as it accounted for around 26.4% in 2021 and is expected to continue to experience the same growth throughout the forecast period.

China is the second largest manufacturer of traditional wound management. According to the estimations, China is expected to account for 6.0% of globally. The market is expected to surge at a robust pace over the forecast period due to rising healthcare facilities in the region along with the presence of prominent manufacturers.

Key Market Segments Covered in Traditional Wound Management Industry Research

By Product:

Bandages

Adhesive Bandages



Non-adhesive Bandages



Compression Bandages

Gauzes

Woven Gauzes



Non-woven Gauzes

Gauze Sponge

Woven Gauze Sponges



Non-woven Gauze Sponges

Sponges

Woven Sponges



Non-woven Sponges

By Application:

Skin and Diabetic Ulcers

Burns

Surgeries

Trauma

Others (skin cuts, primary dressings, etc.)

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Preview Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/traditional-wound-management-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Reimbursement Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Porter's Analysis

4.6. Key Marketing & Promotional Strategies Adopted by Companies

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/857

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage onHealthcare Domain??

Advanced Wound Management Market Size: Advanced Wound Management Market is projected to grow at a steady pace, exceeding a market valuation of US$ 6.5 Bn between 2021 and 2031.

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Value: The global market for digital wound measurement devices is estimated at US$ 2.16 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 2.48 Bn by 2025 expanding at 4.7% CAGR over the same period.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Share: The global negative pressure wound therapy market size was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022.

Hemostats For Wound Closure Market Overview: The Hemostats For Wound Closure Market expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.4 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026.

Blood Warmer Devices Market Analysis: Global demand for blood warmer devices is forecast to enjoy a valuation of US$ 451.2 Million in the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 7.6% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 937.5 Million by the year 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.?????????

Christiana Corporate,?????????

200 Continental Drive,?????????

Suite 401, Newark,?????????

Delaware - 19713, USA?????????

T: +1-845-579-5705?????????

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com?????????????

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/traditional-wound-management-market-to-surpass-us-6-9-bn-by-the-year-2032-attributing-to-cost-effectiveness-and-clear-reimbursement-policies--future-market-insights-inc-301643547.html